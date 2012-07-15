Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe for Sale Near Me
12 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,509 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,599 Below Market
- 99,700 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
- 119,593 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995
- 94,228 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 77,368 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,250
- 47,093 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
- 140,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,500
- 84,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,491
- 115,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,700
- 78,271 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,422
- 62,879 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Lease
$8,599
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 6 Owners, Lease
$9,950
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G37 Coupe searches:
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G37 Coupe
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G37 Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating410 Reviews
Report abuse
ulsandy,07/15/2012
Third time Infiniti buyer and third time was NOT the charm. My car has been in the shop 5 times in the first 14 months of ownership for brake noise. Noise loud enough to be heard inside the house when I enter/exit the driveway. Excuse after excuse from the dealer with no real resolution. First it was a pin, then a hose and now a spring. I have to fight to get them to reproduce every single time. I've been told "they squeak when they're cold" then "they squeak when they're hot" and finally "it's not a safety issue". Opened a case with customer service. What a joke. Called 4 times now, twice spoke to the rep and twice left messages. Not a single thing done as a result of case opened.
Related INFINITI G37 Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S40 2010
- Used BMW Z4 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2011
- Used BMW M6 2013
- Used Scion iQ 2014
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2016
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2015
- Used BMW 6 Series 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2011
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2015
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2015
- Used Nissan Quest 2014
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2012
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Saint Paul MN
- Used INFINITI QX80 Raleigh NC
- Used INFINITI Q60 Pittsburgh PA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Chandler AZ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible Edison NJ
- Used INFINITI M37 Silver Spring MD
- Used INFINITI Q60 Miami Beach FL
- Used INFINITI G35 New York NY
- Used INFINITI G35 Milwaukee WI
- Used INFINITI Q60 Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX60 2013 Riverside CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 2014 Durham NC
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018 Paterson NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.