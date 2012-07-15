Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x

    118,509 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $1,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey

    99,700 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x

    119,593 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x

    94,228 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe in Silver
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe

    77,368 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,250

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey

    47,093 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x

    140,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Journey

    84,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,491

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x

    115,086 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,700

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe x

    78,271 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,422

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Anniversary Edition in Gray
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Anniversary Edition

    62,879 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Lease

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Sport in Black
    used

    2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Sport

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    Details

Loud brakes and Horrible Interior
ulsandy,07/15/2012
Third time Infiniti buyer and third time was NOT the charm. My car has been in the shop 5 times in the first 14 months of ownership for brake noise. Noise loud enough to be heard inside the house when I enter/exit the driveway. Excuse after excuse from the dealer with no real resolution. First it was a pin, then a hose and now a spring. I have to fight to get them to reproduce every single time. I've been told "they squeak when they're cold" then "they squeak when they're hot" and finally "it's not a safety issue". Opened a case with customer service. What a joke. Called 4 times now, twice spoke to the rep and twice left messages. Not a single thing done as a result of case opened.
