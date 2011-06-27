Used 2008 INFINITI G37 for Sale Near Me
- $8,450Great Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey116,735 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E08M127650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,988Great Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport133,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DeMontrond Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
**NEW LOCATION IN SPRING** Please call internet sales Gilbert, Mike, Betto, Roc or Tank @281-670-6100 to check out this vehicle or to test drive. **NEW LOCATION IN SPRING** Please call @281-670-6100 or come see our new Showroom @17925 I-45 Houston Tx 77090 to check out this vehicle or to test drive. This vehicle qualifies for our Warranty Forever at no additional cost to you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E98M103508
Stock: SG10408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $9,995
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey73,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
The low mile G37S has V6 3.7 Liter, 6-Spd with Overdrive paddle shif, RWD Premium Sport Pkg, Traction Control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, ABS (4-Wheel),Anti-Theft System, Key less Entry, Key less Start, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, CD/MP3 (Multi Disc),Bose Premium Sound, XM Satellite, Navigation System, Bluetooth Wireless, Backup Camera, Dual Air Bags, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Power Seats, Moon Roof, Bi-HID Headlights, Premium Wheels 19 inch, logo embossed floor mats, dual ARK performance exhaust worth $1500. We replaced rear bumper & RHS tail lamp only. Prior pics at the end. Pls come by for test drive. Thanks - Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E58M119401
Stock: 119401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- $8,000Good Deal | $737 below market
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport158,737 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
University Mitsubishi - Davie / Florida
**HAGGLE FREE PRICING**Wheat w/Leather Appointed Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Vibrant Red 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24VWWW.UNIVERSITYMITSUBISHIDAVIE.COM Find Us at University Mitsubishi on University Drive between Griffin and Stirling Roads. Just 3 Miles South of I-595. BAD CREDIT / NO CREDIT? That's our Specialty! All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E58M105627
Stock: TP5367A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $9,495Good Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey133,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E88M107274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,950
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport137,675 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gender Auto Sales - Canal Winchester / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E88M117741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,595Fair Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey113,131 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Gray 2008 INFINITI G37 RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Clean Carfax, One Owner, Very hard to find in this condition...., Stone Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Audio w/In-Dash CD & XM Satellite, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E38M102631
Stock: 8M102631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$12,300Fair Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey65,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1608247 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E38M104413
Stock: c126336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- New Listing$13,990Fair Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey82,596 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Ford of Aurora - Aurora / Ohio
Black Obsidian 2008 INFINITI G37 RWDPlease inquire for a personalized Video Walk-Around of this vehicle! We are offering at home delivery on this vehicle to you! Why buy this vehicle? Features including.. Clean Carfax, Local Trade, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Bluetooth Hands Free, Backup Camera/Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Exhaust, Aftermarket Wheels, Upgraded Rotors. 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Odometer is 3265 miles below market average!**VALUE PRICED BELOW THE MARKET**WANT TO SAVE MONEY? You're looking for a car that ranks best in price and mileage? Luckily for you, we use Live Market Pricing which saves you money. Live Market Pricing eliminates the guesswork and hours of research because we price our cars haggle-free and well below market value. Ask for your pricing summary today!Call NOW for availability!!!! **We carry All Makes and Models in All Colors. We have other vehicles with Navigation, Rear Entertainment System, DVD Player, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Portable Audio Connections, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Hitch, 4WD and AWD Models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E58M112271
Stock: TY60689B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $11,477Fair Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey114,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda World Westminster - Westminster / California
** WE BRING THE TEST DRIVE TO YOU **** (714) 890-8900 **Silver 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V Leather.Serving Orange County and Los Angeles, Honda World in Westminster is the place for competitively priced Quality Used Cars. Located on Beach Blvd, we are just minutes from Anaheim, Orange, Santa Ana, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, and anywhere else in Orange County.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64EX8M126053
Stock: 23284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $10,837Fair Deal | $584 below market
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport99,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E38M101608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey75,801 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***SLEEK AND SEXY COUPE............................2008 INFINITI G37, IVORY PEARL WITH A BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, KEYLESS GO, DUAL EXHAUST, CUSTOM BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 75K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $595 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E98M109969
Stock: MAX18516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- New Listing$9,995
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey143,610 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe Key Features**Leather Seats**Navigation**Back-Up Camera**Alloy Wheels**Moon roof**Bluetooth HandsFreeLink .Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E48M123360
Stock: AU01119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- New Listing$9,995Fair Deal
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey132,039 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***AFFORDABLE AND VERY SLEEK.................................2008 INFINITI G37 COUPE, GRAY WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, DUAL EXHAUST, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW*** MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E48M125190
Stock: MAX18850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $12,995
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport137,989 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, SPORT MODEL.............................2008 INFINITI G37 S COUPE, GRAY WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64EX8M113822
Stock: MAX18708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $9,495Fair Deal | $245 below market
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey140,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Authentic Auto Sales - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E18M109772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,888
2008 INFINITI G37 Sport100,328 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wheels & Deals - Lynnwood / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Gray 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Audio w/In-Dash 6-Disc CD & XM Sat, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio.Clean vehicle history report. This vehicle has passed a safety inspection..Low Financing Available! O.A.C.. Bad credit, Divorce, Bankruptcy , WE DO IT ALL. (Contact dealer for more information)Se Habla Espan ol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E88M102897
Stock: 3327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- New Listing$11,990
2008 INFINITI G37 Journey81,893 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Diablo Subaru - Walnut Creek / California
Base trim. Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Automobile Magazine All-Star. "Sport-focused, intelligently designed and attractively priced, the INFINITI G37 is an excellent choice for an entry-level luxury sport sedan, coupe or convertible." -Edmunds.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: With So Many Happy Drivers in the Greater Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley Areas, It's Easy to See Why Diablo Subaru of Walnut Creek is Your Trusted Source for Subaru Vehicles. We're renowned in the greater Walnut Creek, Concord CA, Danville, San Ramon and Berkeley areas for our superb selection of new Subaru models, plain and simple. Interested in utilizing one of our areas of expertise? Come visit us at 2646 N Main Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA for all your automotive needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/28/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JNKCV64E98M120731
Stock: 8M120731TX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020