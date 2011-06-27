Close

DeMontrond Buick GMC - Houston / Texas

**NEW LOCATION IN SPRING** Please call @281-670-6100 or come see our new Showroom @17925 I-45 Houston Tx 77090 to check out this vehicle or to test drive. This vehicle qualifies for our Warranty Forever at no additional cost to you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKCV64E98M103508

Stock: SG10408A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020