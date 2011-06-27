Used 2008 INFINITI G37 Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I traded my 2009 Nissan Altima 2.5S for a 2008 G37 Coupe because the lack of power it had and it was boring to drive. The G37 Coupe is so fun to drive; especially when merging on the highway >:] With this car car you can pass others cars with ease. The stock exhaust is just amazing when you turn it on and the interior design is really nice as well. The BOSE sound systems is really loud and nice and listening to music on my car is what I love to do (especially when commuting to work). I like the memory seats. Also, I use the iPod integration and use the steering wheel controls and it makes it easy to select songs and the iPod is out of sight the whole time.
Sold a Lexus i loved.. for an Infiniti i love more!
Ever since i saw a Lexus IS300 in first year of production i knew i wanted one. Eventually got a black 5 speed with spoiler.. (had my mind on NEVER letting it go)...... daily driven, loved it for 6 years longest i've had a car.. and then just happened to stop one day at lunch and test drive an absolutely gorgeous athens blue G37S... just on a whim.. guess what - i ended up buying it that same day. I'm 5'3" and find the G very comfortable. Like another reviewer said, it's a little light on response, need to anticipate acceleration or use the paddles or tap over into DS mode for more immediate shifts. For a 6 cylinder this car is FAAAAASSST!! 0-60 much faster than a Straight 6 Lexus, wow...
I'm a car guy again!
Bought this car 2 days ago and traded in my Lexus ES 350. The Lexus is truly a fantastic car for comfort and fuel economy, but it requires you to lose your man card. My past cars have been Mustang V8's, Saab 9.5, BMW 525 and Acura TL. I've only driven the G37 about 4 times so far, but I love it and can't wait to drive it again. It's quiet and comfy when you want it to be, but can certainly growl and perform with the push of a pedal. Some say the brakes are touchy, I say precise. Some don't like the "off the line" acceleration, buy a true sports car. Some don't like the trunk space, IT'S A COUPE! Head space? I'm 6' 190, no problem. I'm a car guy again!
G37 over vette and cayman
Came out of an 04 350Z. Have always loved the G. Car has a fantastic ride for the 19" wheels. Exceptional handling and what lines. One of my fav features are the seats. The music box is all I listen to now and is awesome. Tires are starting to feather a bit on front already, will most likely give me the dreaded tire growl at only 4K. yuk Nissan. MPG 20, who cares, this is a sports car and yes I run premium. Absolutely love pushing that start button every morning and hearing that feral sounding music in back.
The Batmobile
Only by this car if you want to be noticed. I have owned my G37 for 8 years and over 134,000 miles. Only had one problem that requirex non-warrenty repair. I dont get into my car, I put it on. This car was made fot the highway. It out accelerates just about anything else on the road is highly manuverable, and is rather nice to be in for long drives ( I had a 1 hr commute). I would buy it again...
