Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan G25 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 G Sedan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Torque187 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower218 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,000
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,000
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Splash Guards - Non-Sportyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length187.9 in.
Curb weight3534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume112.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
  • Blue Slate
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 95V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,000
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
