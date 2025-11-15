Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

... But that's a great big X for the Ioniq 5 on both fronts. Yes, there is literally space below for the charge cord and various odds and ends, but this is not a dual-level floor, and the humpy-bumpy floor makes for iffy cargo loading. I suppose leaving the floor out could increase capacity a bit, but that would be the case if you left the floor off other cars and loaded stuff on top of the spare tire. You can do that; I'm not going to.

Furthermore, the charge cord and those various odds and ends can fit in the underhood storage compartment you could call a frunk if you were so inclined. I unfortunately neglected to take a photo of it, but it's pretty much the same as what I covered in the Genesis GV60 cargo test.

Finally, the Ioniq 5 is available with a cargo cover, but this test car didn't have one, so I couldn't test with and without it.

Now, here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-ons: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.