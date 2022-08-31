Used Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for Sale
- 2,007 miles4cyl Automated ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Orlando, FL / 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ3NU019103
Stock: 2001968005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2022
- $30,279Great price$2,997 Below Market11,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualSands Ford of Red Hill (Red Hill, PA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Red Hill, PA / 141 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid LimitedCLEAN AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BACKUP CAMERA, **ONE OWNER**, SANDS MARKET BASED PRICI...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ8MU003932
Stock: C22398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2022
- $32,482Great price$1,640 Below Market4,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualAtlantic Hyundai (West Islip, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in West Islip, NY / 251 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System. Certified. FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4908 miles be...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ9NU025066
Stock: U92843L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-09-2022
- $29,989Great price$2,549 Below Market23,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualWilson County Hyundai (Lebanon, TN)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Lebanon, TN / 521 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Ceramic White 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4D Sedan 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual ClutchC...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ4MU003703
Stock: 22H851AB
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2022
- $31,793Great price$1,799 Below Market15,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualAutoNation Hyundai Savannah (Savannah, GA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Savannah, GA / 526 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Lane Keeping Assist Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection C...
Dealer Review:
The sales Team, Sales Person Mark Cutter, and Finance worked well together and made the sale of my 2017 Wrangler Sahara Winter Edition smooth and quick. Mark remained patient, courteous, professional, and friendly as we completed a 120 mile SC to GA long distance deal. He has continued to stay in touch, make sure I was satisfied and Wrangler running well. He and staff has been there if I have issues or questions of any kind dealing with sales contract, service, and general information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ8NU015337
Stock: NU015337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2022
- $32,188Good price$1,449 Below Market16,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualLia Hyundai of Albany (Albany, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Albany, NY / 318 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival!Ceramic White 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch FWD49/52 City/Highway MPGAt Lia Hyu...
Dealer Review:
Cortious, friendly and knowledgeable. Wayne Hopwood is all of the above. I am very satisfied with my experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ1NU014482
Stock: 77057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2022
- $33,488Fair price4,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualNorth Freeway Hyundai (Spring, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Spring, TX / 1,191 miles away from Ashburn, VA
50 MPG and Hyundai Certified w/over 95,000 miles of factory warranty remaining! The HEV Limited gets: Leather upholstery, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory ...
Dealer Review:
Went To North freeway Hyundai. Twas the easiest, and smoothest vehicle purchase ever. I was in and out of there within 2 hours. Definitely recommend them to friends and family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ5NU013545
Stock: U013545
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2022
- $33,900Fair price$560 Below Market3,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualKuni Lexus of Greenwood Village (Greenwood Village, CO)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Greenwood Village, CO / 1,460 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Electric Shadow 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16VContact us fo...
Dealer Review:
I have had a mediocre, mixed experience with Kuni so far. And really want to be able to give the dealership 5-stars next time around. I might consider doing business with them again for the following upsides: larger inventory than others in the area, more conveniently located, very friendly staff and super welcoming environment, awesome tech specialists to help me learn my new car, finance guy was pretty fun, managers allowed me to correct some mistakes, good service department (so far)... I do love my new ride :) I ultimately ended up in a better, decent deal on a new car lease and feeling okay with the current situation. Especially given the weird market we are in today. I made some rookie mistakes, because they were so nice about everything. Allowed myself to get talked into an initial lease on a cheaper car I didn't really like, and also signed up for some extra (expensive, unnecessary) coverages that were not what I thought or wanted. There were a lot of miscommunications with my sales team over additional coverages. I should have personally taken more time to fully read through the brochures before signing, and not just trusted the great sales pitch. Some coverages I'm still happy with (fingers crossed) and others not so much. The manager was quite generous in letting me upgrade the car into something that better fit my preferences. I think he did his best to correct a few bad choices, after I'd already signed paperwork. I'm still skeptical that a 6%/.00252 (interest rate/money factor) makes sense for someone who has excellent 800+ credit. Hence, my lease is costing about the same (if not more) than it would have been to buy the same car at a 3% interest rate (not including extra coverages); certainly not typical. But I can live with it. FYI: Starguard does not include benefits of AAA and roadside assistance, towing, ect. Clear mask is only partial and does not cover the full exterior of a car. Do not sign anything until you really like the car, read all the fine print and know the cost breakdowns. Otherwise, you loose your ability to negotiate a better deal, or worse get stuck in a car you don't like. Hope this review is helpful to others.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ8MU009181
Stock: MU009181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $32,991Good price$1,231 Below Market6,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualSuntrup Hyundai South (Saint Louis, MO)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Saint Louis, MO / 693 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Certified. Lifetime Powertrain Program*, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Na...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ5NU015294
Stock: H15306-0
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- 4,047 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualRobert Basil Buick GMC (Orchard Park, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsKeyless Entry/StartBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Orchard Park, NY / 268 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Ceramic White 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V. HEATED FRONT SEATS, Lane Chang...
Dealer Review:
My daughter was leasing her first car and Christian was very helpful. He went above and beyond trying to find the perfect car for her. My only criticism was after agreeing on a monthly payment I was not told (until signing final paperwork ) that the payment was based on 39 months and not 36 months, which was what I asked for. She loves the car and wouldn’t have changed her mind, but that is another $700 out of her pocket.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
54 Combined MPG (53 City/56 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLM4AJ6NU024203
Stock: RB220476C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $30,920Good price28,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualBert Ogden Harlingen Hyundai (Harlingen, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Harlingen, TX / 1,471 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **NON SMOKER**, **HANDS FREE CALLING**, **BLUETOOTH EQUIPPED**,...
Dealer Review:
This was my second Hyundai vehicle from Bert Ogden Hyundai in Harlingen. I worked with the general manager (Francisco Rodriguez) and with Michael sales person. I find this dealership to be great. They both worked with me for about two hours, because I am a hard.person to please. If you are in the market for either a Hyundai or a Kia I highly recommend this dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJXMU006962
Stock: H21851A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2022
- $28,990Good price$1,018 Below Market33,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualFremont Hyundai (Fremont, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Fremont, CA / 2,392 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Certified 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited with one previous owner and 33,274 miles was meticulously inspected and reconditioned by our servic...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ6MU005520
Stock: FH1672TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2022
- 2,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl Automated ManualParamount Hyundai of Hickory (Hickory, NC)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Hickory, NC / 312 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BEST PRICE GUARANTEED ! Best Selection ! Best Customer Service ! WE SAY YES! We do it EVERY DAY ! Contact dealer for details. Paramount Hyundai of Hic...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ9MU003762
Stock: H9127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $32,487Fair price$1,107 Below Market4,585 miles4cyl Automated ManualStarling Chevrolet (Kissimmee, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Kissimmee, FL / 770 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! This 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited in Ceramic White features: CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 2886 miles below market average! 49/5...
Dealer Review:
My sales person Angela an manager Angel we’re great they knew how to really treat the customer how to satisfy them they tried everything possible to make me feel comfortable and get me into what I really wanted the best experience that I’ve had purchasing a car I highly recommend them to anybody who’s looking to buy a new car I will be definitely going back to them for my next car
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ8NU020957
Stock: U020957T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2022
- $34,000Fair price$138 Above Market13,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualDoral Hyundai (Doral, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Doral, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vehicle pricing includes all offers and incentives. Sales tax, registration fees, dealer installed options, reconditioning costs, and $999 dealer fee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ9NU019140
Stock: ANU070792
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $33,991Fair price8,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualToyota of Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Cedar Park, TX / 1,292 miles away from Ashburn, VA
GREAT FUEL ECONOMY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILES, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO, HEATED + VENTILATED SEAT, MEMORY SEAT, 17" x 7...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ8MU006216
Stock: 00KA1030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $33,477Fair price$515 Above Market14,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualImperial Ford (Mendon, MA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Mendon, MA / 376 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation System, Sunroof / Moonroof, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Powe...
Dealer Review:
I don’t think I have ever had to work harder to buy a used car in my life. And looking back on the entire situation, there were so many red flags that I pushed through just to get to the finish line that I should have walked away when I had the chance. My sales rep Tom did a good job overall. He wasn’t pushy, was as honest as he could be and really played the “it’s not me, it’s the GM” card very well during negotiations. The problems began once I put a deposit down on the car and had to work with the GM. This dealership needs some serious work in customer experience and paperwork processing. At the time I put the deposit down, I was told that the dealership has the car title but the RMV was taking one week to process due to COVID. Of course, none of that was true. When checking the title on the RMV site, it said it was still with the previous auto loan company. I checked every day for a week - no progress. So I wasn’t surprised when the one week mark came and there was still no update on the car. Two weeks go by. Still nothing. Lots of “we’re working hard” and more blame on the RMV. Three weeks to by. Finally, I had enough. I called the RMV to check the progress. Turns out the title had not been processed at all and they didn’t even have it yet. The previous auto loan company still had the virtual title. I call the GM and he never calls me back. In order for me to get the car that I wanted, I realized I was going to have to do all the work. I had to call the previous auto loan company and talk to a representative. Found out that the title had been sent to the dealership THREE WEEKS AGO. I drove to the dealership, put my phone on speaker and connected the GM with the representative. Turns out they hadn’t spoken in three weeks! Once I called the GM out for not passing the title to the RMV fast enough, it miraculously ended up being ready to be sent to the RMV while I was still on the sales floor. So I again called the RMV on speaker and had the GM confirm everything over the phone so the RMV could mail the title to the dealership. That happened on a Thursday night and took about two hours of my time. I had the title and the car by Tuesday morning. I then proceeded to wait a week for the registration to be completed. When I came back a week later, they lied to me and said my insurance agent never sent anything over to them even though my agent CC’d me on the confirmation email from the dealership saying they received the necessary paper work. So I ended up waiting two more hours for them to complete the paper work. Oh, also there was a new chip the size of a quarter on the windshield when I first got there after not seeing the car for nearly a month. No mention of it from anyone even though the car had been “inspected as part of the certified pre-owned mandatory check list.” I have never had to advocate on my own behalf as much as I had to do for this car. That is not how the car buying experience should go. Then when I finally went to go pick up the car, the GM came over at the end of the financing to tell me that “while I appreciate the work you did to help with your purchase, we actually did it all and you just called on the right day when things were already moving forward.” Oh, and he made sure to ask for a review. Well, Imperial Ford, here’s the review you asked for. I am very disappointed in my car buying experience and will not be returning for any service or future purchases. So if you decide to venture to the Imperial Ford lots, just be prepared to work your tail off for the car that you want - because no one there will lift a finger for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ3MU011940
Stock: 122-421A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- 11,790 milesNo accidents, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualHyundai of Cool Springs (Franklin, TN)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Franklin, TN / 553 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY is available for this vehicle! Hyundai-Genesis of Cool Springs is pleased to offer this 2021 Elantra Hybrid in Cera...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ0MU007148
Stock: HP4473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2022
- $33,950Fair price$535 Above Market25,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMagness Toyota (Harrison, AR)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Harrison, AR / 876 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1 Owner with a Clean Carfax and great MPG with this Hybrid.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJXNU014626
Stock: 30096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,499Fair price$521 Above Market28,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualAutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia (Buford, GA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Buford, GA / 497 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection First Aid Kit Cooled Front Seat(S) M...
Dealer Review:
I would recommend buying a car from Hyundai Autonation and especially use Edward as your salesman! The process was much better than I anticipated. Edward was very helpful and made the process seamless.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ2MU007071
Stock: MU007071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
- $33,988Fair price$411 Above Market3,712 milesNo accidents, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualKC Summers Buick GMC (Mattoon, IL)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Mattoon, IL / 583 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Odometer is 4924 miles below market average! 49/52 City/Highway MPG At KC Summers, We're Family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title information not provided
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
50 Combined MPG (49 City/52 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHLN4AJ0NU024310
Stock: P8158A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2022
