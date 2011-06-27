Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,703
|$7,625
|$9,333
|Clean
|$5,368
|$7,185
|$8,763
|Average
|$4,698
|$6,306
|$7,622
|Rough
|$4,029
|$5,426
|$6,482
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,159
|$6,935
|$8,510
|Clean
|$4,856
|$6,535
|$7,990
|Average
|$4,250
|$5,735
|$6,950
|Rough
|$3,645
|$4,935
|$5,910
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,744
|$7,678
|$9,396
|Clean
|$5,407
|$7,236
|$8,822
|Average
|$4,733
|$6,350
|$7,673
|Rough
|$4,058
|$5,464
|$6,525
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,782
|$6,553
|$8,118
|Clean
|$4,501
|$6,175
|$7,622
|Average
|$3,940
|$5,419
|$6,630
|Rough
|$3,378
|$4,663
|$5,638
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,111
|$6,913
|$8,510
|Clean
|$4,811
|$6,514
|$7,990
|Average
|$4,210
|$5,717
|$6,950
|Rough
|$3,610
|$4,919
|$5,910