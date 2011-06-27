Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Accent 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,827
|$2,294
|Clean
|$834
|$1,619
|$2,037
|Average
|$615
|$1,204
|$1,522
|Rough
|$397
|$789
|$1,007
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$2,481
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,081
|$2,200
|$2,794
|Average
|$798
|$1,636
|$2,088
|Rough
|$515
|$1,072
|$1,382
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Accent GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,066
|$2,047
|$2,567
|Clean
|$942
|$1,815
|$2,279
|Average
|$695
|$1,350
|$1,703
|Rough
|$448
|$885
|$1,127
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Accent GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,977
|$2,320
|Clean
|$1,175
|$1,752
|$2,060
|Average
|$867
|$1,303
|$1,539
|Rough
|$559
|$854
|$1,019
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Accent GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,012
|$1,782
|$2,189
|Clean
|$894
|$1,579
|$1,944
|Average
|$660
|$1,175
|$1,452
|Rough
|$426
|$770
|$961