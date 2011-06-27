  1. Home
Used 2003 Hyundai Accent Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Accent
5(54%)4(32%)3(11%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.4
63 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,483 - $3,379
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good and Cheap

clauwolf, 12/21/2002
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought my Hyundai Accent because of the Great price and fuel mileage and I have been so happy with it.My only complaint is a little more room.The car comes loaded,I couldn't beleave the extras that came with it for the price.Plus the car not only gets great fuelmileage but my boyfriend says its fun to drive and I agree.

Excellent City and Family Car!

driver_lori, 08/06/2012
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2003 Accent with 4 miles on it for $11,500. Perfect city car - fits into small spots and not very likely to be vandalized. Then I lived in an area with steep hills and never got stuck, even with ice and snow. The car complained about making it up the hills but always did. Definiltey not a lot of power but does the trick. Fast forward 7 years and my husband and I now use the car with our twins rear-facing. We can fit the double stroller in the truck with room to spare and a single stroller in back. There's enough leg room. I have to laugh at people who think they need an SUV....the Accent is perfectly adequate! No major repairs and I'm at almost 140K miles!!

GREAT VALUE

RTJ, 02/23/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great option for someone looking to get from point A to B with good reliability and mileage! Let's be honest, I have to rank this car average or below in interior/exterior design, fun to drive, performance. BUT, that is not why I bought it! Reliable, good mileage, not stunning features/performance/design, but it gets job done and very well for the price paid.

Hyundai Accent

Marianne, 12/10/2015
GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It is a great little car to get around.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
"econobox"

gk fs, 10/14/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Had the car since 10/03. It has 75k on it now and while its not a fantastic car, it performs ok. Just ok. When it was new, it was very peppy. Now its sluggish and, while it will jump when needed, its not something I try to do often. Handles on a dime to be sure but braking feels mushy even on new brakes. I'm on my 3rd tranny. What started as a ticking became gears getting stuck and grinding. 2 door handles broke. Engine loudly taps when cold but goes away. Tape deck broke. Battery brackets snapped. Rigged a way to hold it. Trunk space is ok if the item is wide but not deep or tall. At 6'1 its a cozy ride. Knee is either on cupholder or autostick. Bumps od switch... Yet to leave me stranded

