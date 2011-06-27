Used 2018 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews

Honda gets it right! Dan Wells , 09/25/2017 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 143 of 146 people found this review helpful After much deliberation and some arm twisting by my wife I purchased a White Diamond Pearl RTL-E. I have owned a lot of trucks in the past: a Ford Ranger, 2 Mazdas, an F150 and 4 Tundras. The Ridgeline by far is the nicest truck I've owned. The Ranger and Mazdas were underwhelming to say the least whereas the F150 and Tundras were way more truck than I needed. Like most truck owners 95% of the time my truck is used just like a car, as a mode of transportation. The other 5% of the time it's used to haul mulch, appliances, furniture, tow a utility trailer with a zero turn mower and about 4 times a year it's called on to tow our 4500# camper. Like most people I don't do any serious off roading, rock crawling or mogul jumping. Honda is the only manufacturer that has its priorities right in building the Ridgeline. They built a vehicle that guys (and gals) like me "need" first of all and then did a great job of giving us a few things we want. I "need" a truck that's easy to get in and out of (I'm 65), gets decent gas mileage, is relatively easy to maneuver and park, does not swallow my garage, can haul a decent amount of stuff and most importantly can tow close to 5,000#s. The Ridgeline is the only truck that checks all those "need" boxes. My last truck, a Tundra, only checked the last 2. It was a great truck but way more truck than I needed. While Honda was at it they gave owners a few wants: a car like ride, an awesome sounding audio system, a super quiet ride and most of all great reliability. My biggest concern is its ability to tow my Jayco X18D camper. The Tundra did a great job, no question about that. With the same brake controller and weight distribution hitch, the Ridgeline does exceedingly well. And amazingly with the camper hooked up the rear of the Ridgeline only squats a half an inch! The Tundra squatted an inch and a half. I am certain Honda has "overbuilt" this truck to cope with a 5,000# trailer, camper, boat etc. I believe they have settled on that tow limit for liability reasons and not on the Ridgeline's actual towing ability. According to the sticker on the hitch the truck is rated for a 600# max hitch weight. Hitch weights are always rated at 10% of the max towing ability, thus I'm sure the Ridgeline could safely tow 6,000#s. And as a daily driver the Ridgeline really shines. We recently took a vacation from Ohio to Florida and averaged 26mpg. Way better than the Tundras 17-18. The ride is so smooth and quiet that it truly is on par with, if not exceeds our '14 Lexus GS350. For a truck it's simply amazing. Thanks Honda for building a truck, that if most truck owners were honest, would admit it's all the truck they "need." Update 3/24/18: my Ridgeline is everything I hoped it would be and more. Although I still haven't warmed up to the looks, especially the Pilotesque appearance of the front end, the truck (yes it's a truck) does everything I demand of it very well. We have since sold our Lexus as I prefer taking the Ridgeline if we travel any distance because the seating position is more comfortable to me and the mpg is the same. It also has more safety technology like lane departure warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic bright lights...and I love Apple Car Play. I have 7,000 miles on the truck and outside of the tailgate occasionally sticking when I try to drop it, I have not had any issues. I foresee long term ownership of my Ridgeline unless Honda decides to differentiate the looks from the Pilot and make it tougher looking. Then I may just buy another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tacoma killer C parker , 06/08/2018 RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Hands down best driving truck or car I've owned. My Last Tacoma rode like short bed jeep and terrible gas mileage. Getting 23 in town and solid 28 hwy. Not bad awd truck. This blows my Tacoma TRD 4wl out of the water. Just don't take ridgeline true off Rd. Not much clearance, and I can't find engine skid plate yet, it needs one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Black Edition OlMnRvr , 10/17/2017 Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 59 of 61 people found this review helpful I drove Chevy, Ford, and Dodge pickups before the Honda. The Honda Ridgeline fit the needs of our family better than the others. The ride is better than any vehicle I've owned or test drove. The 6 cylinder offers great acceleration as well as a 5000 pound towing capacity which is more than I'll ever need. The heated leather seats adjust to any position I need and I can preset my own adjustment as well as one for my wife. The rear seats will accommodate average sized people with no problem and if necessary a 6+ footer could fit. It would be nice if the rear doors would open wider however. The lockable waterproof trunk in the floor of the truck bed provides exceptional space and the dual action tailgate should be an industry standard. The tech stuff on this vehicle is fantastic and will help make me a safer driver. The biggest bonus with this truck is the MPG. Previous reviews I read said the gas mileage was in the low 20's but I've found that by driving the speed limit with the ECON button on I've averaging over 30 mpg on the highway (highest was 33.8) and about 26 mpg in town. I could not be more pleased with the Black Edition Honda Ridgeline and would recommend this truck to anyone. Report Abuse

If a Ford F150 and a Honda Accord had a baby.... Jeff Behm , 11/29/2017 RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful ...it would be like this. Overall, the 2018 Ridgeline is an excellent utility vehicle. Let's say you need something more versatile than a typical SUV, but you don't really need a full-on, full-size pickup truck. The Ridgeline may be your perfect choice, as it was for me. I can carry sheets of plywood in the bed, my dog in the crew cab area (comfortably & safely) and the front seat area is very roomy and comfortable. Plus, this "truck" rides and handles way better than any full size pickup I've driven. It handles & drives pretty much like a larger Accord -- which is to say -- really well. So far I am averaging about 23 mpg on regular gas, but my previous experience with Hondas ( 6 of them) tells me that after break-in, the gas mileage should rise about 10 to 15 %. On the highway, I've gotten 25.5 with the Eco button on. I just LOVE the lockable, HUGE trunk in the rear of the bed. It's so useful! Gripes? Although the engine has plenty of power, you really have to boot the accelerator to access that power. Not much down low. The lack of a volume knob on the infotainment system is just plain dumb. The touchscreen does not react fast enough, and can be distracting while driving. Honda needs to bring back the volume knob and tuning knob. The infotainment set up on current Mazda's (like my 2017 CX-5) is much better & easier to use. Also the paint job on the vehicle is very mediocre, and not what it should be on a $40K vehicle. Doesn't really have too much shine or depth to it. Paint on current Mazda's & Nissans is MUCH nicer. Finally, I had a serious airbag safety system failure, just ninety minutes into owning the vehicle. Luckily, my originating Honda dealer and my local Honda dealer were wonderful in helping me, but it took a week to fix the vehicle and in the meantime Honda of America was no help at all. Very disappointing. Finally, they came through, but it was really my two dealers that I worked with who saved the day. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse