Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,927$28,451$30,191
Clean$26,280$27,767$29,458
Average$24,985$26,398$27,993
Rough$23,690$25,030$26,527
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,057$35,415$36,972
Clean$33,238$34,563$36,074
Average$31,601$32,860$34,280
Rough$29,963$31,156$32,485
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,601$29,929$31,449
Clean$27,913$29,210$30,686
Average$26,538$27,770$29,159
Rough$25,163$26,330$27,633
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,295$30,608$32,112
Clean$28,591$29,872$31,332
Average$27,182$28,400$29,774
Rough$25,773$26,928$28,215
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,870$35,959$37,216
Clean$34,031$35,095$36,313
Average$32,354$33,365$34,506
Rough$30,678$31,635$32,700
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,961$32,294$33,821
Clean$30,217$31,517$33,000
Average$28,728$29,964$31,358
Rough$27,239$28,410$29,716
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,847$31,272$32,903
Clean$29,129$30,519$32,104
Average$27,694$29,015$30,507
Rough$26,258$27,511$28,910
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,808$29,156$30,696
Clean$27,139$28,454$29,951
Average$25,802$27,052$28,461
Rough$24,465$25,649$26,971
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,788$26,195$27,802
Clean$24,192$25,565$27,127
Average$23,000$24,305$25,777
Rough$21,808$23,045$24,428
Sell my 2018 Honda Ridgeline with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Ridgeline near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Honda Ridgeline on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,192 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,565 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Honda Ridgeline. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Honda Ridgeline and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Honda Ridgeline ranges from $21,808 to $27,802, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Honda Ridgeline is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.