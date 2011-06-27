Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,927
|$28,451
|$30,191
|Clean
|$26,280
|$27,767
|$29,458
|Average
|$24,985
|$26,398
|$27,993
|Rough
|$23,690
|$25,030
|$26,527
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,057
|$35,415
|$36,972
|Clean
|$33,238
|$34,563
|$36,074
|Average
|$31,601
|$32,860
|$34,280
|Rough
|$29,963
|$31,156
|$32,485
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,601
|$29,929
|$31,449
|Clean
|$27,913
|$29,210
|$30,686
|Average
|$26,538
|$27,770
|$29,159
|Rough
|$25,163
|$26,330
|$27,633
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,295
|$30,608
|$32,112
|Clean
|$28,591
|$29,872
|$31,332
|Average
|$27,182
|$28,400
|$29,774
|Rough
|$25,773
|$26,928
|$28,215
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,870
|$35,959
|$37,216
|Clean
|$34,031
|$35,095
|$36,313
|Average
|$32,354
|$33,365
|$34,506
|Rough
|$30,678
|$31,635
|$32,700
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,961
|$32,294
|$33,821
|Clean
|$30,217
|$31,517
|$33,000
|Average
|$28,728
|$29,964
|$31,358
|Rough
|$27,239
|$28,410
|$29,716
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,847
|$31,272
|$32,903
|Clean
|$29,129
|$30,519
|$32,104
|Average
|$27,694
|$29,015
|$30,507
|Rough
|$26,258
|$27,511
|$28,910
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,808
|$29,156
|$30,696
|Clean
|$27,139
|$28,454
|$29,951
|Average
|$25,802
|$27,052
|$28,461
|Rough
|$24,465
|$25,649
|$26,971
Estimated values
2018 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,788
|$26,195
|$27,802
|Clean
|$24,192
|$25,565
|$27,127
|Average
|$23,000
|$24,305
|$25,777
|Rough
|$21,808
|$23,045
|$24,428