Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews
An excellent multi-purpose vehicle
I've had my Ridgeline for about 18 months now. I had one very minor warranty claim, which was handled promptly and courteously by the dealer. This is a great vehicle for the suburbanite who needs to make the occasional Home Depot run, and may need to haul a smaller RV trailer. I've hauled U-Haul's 6 x 12 trailer fully loaded with no trouble using the factory installed receiver. This is NOT for the manly man who needs a macho truck. It's a great combination of comfort and flexible cargo capacity. The trunk in the bed makes a great cooler for tailgating. I have now owned my Ridgeline for three years. It remains a very reliable, serviceable vehicle. It's perfect for my needs. The technology in the vehicle was out of date when it came off the production line, but I'm not the kind of guy who needs all the bells and whistles. In fact, I really don't want to pay for them. The headlights don't come on automatically, and the controls for the ventilation system are--to be kind--awkward.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Far & away best overall vehicle I've ever owned---
Bought new and have owned the Ridgeline-Sp Edition for almost two years(approx. 22,000 mi). Have never contacted Honda dealer or any service dept since truck was driven home in March of 2014, and have never had an issue, mechanical or cosmetic. Synthetic oil changes and an air filter by nearby lube place only. I'd never before owned or driven a Honda or Acura vehicle. This truck/SUV has very good acceleration & handling characteristics(I suppose much like the Honda Pilot on which it's based). Sound system is good, Heat/AC very good, storage areas up front & center console very good. Front seat comfort is outstanding from the seats themselves to their position relative to the steering wheel and height to the windows & visibility outside the truck. Never ridden in the backseat but haven't heard any complaints and rear seat legroom & overall space is large. The rear seats are split 60-40 & fold-up to form a cavernous storage area(friends new Chevy truck also does this now---in a likely copy of the Honda). Waterproof & locking trunk under bed is fantastic, almost as large as a typical auto trunk. Update 2-4-17: drivers side rear power window moving very slowly, may need motor replacement and passenger side rear window making a loud grinding noise on descent. Rear brake taillight burned out and easily user replaced. Adjusting overall fuel mileage down to 18(from est 19 earlier) Michelin tires still good tread @ 36,000 miles and overall still very pleased with vehicle.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 Ridgeline Sport
I have had my Ridgeline for about 2 months now and I couldn't be happier with it. It really fits the bill for me and what I was looking for. The Ridgeline may not be the best truck for everyone but for what 95% of truck buyers actually need a pickup for the Ridgeline goes above and beyond. It comfortable, quiet, roomy, well built, and above all versatile. There's nothing else on the market that is so well rounded. I needed a pickup for the occasional run to the home improvement store, hauling furniture, and big bulky items. The Honda is made just for such tasks. I also fish, camp, and canoe so the ample storage options and available roof rack really make those activities a breeze.
PERFECT LIGHT USE PICKUP.
Low profile is easy to get in and out. Does not have auto turn on headlights. Does not have button by exterior door handle to unlock the door. Does not come with remote start. Even without some of the bells and whistles, this is a great light use truck. So easy and comfortable to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Black in the South
Bought show room virgin new, a black beauty SE. The head liner falls down 6 months old, now 2.5 yrs old, roof down for 3rd time. Honda Service tells me black vehicles do not do well in the south. The adhesive is not so good in the heat. Tell me my new truck is the only Honda ever to have the head liner fall down repeatedly. they now say someone is pulling it down. I have no children, dog... I am the only one that uses the truck for a short commute to & fro work. Its a sport vehicle, never used as a truck. no one has ever been in the back seat. Beware, Honda says way too hot for Black in the south. Your roof will fall down. I am an automotive engineering professional, disappointed in the Honda service incompetence.... no fix and its still under warranty (WTF?). I will never purchase a Honda again after 9 Hondas. This is Hondas service attitude (Columbia South Carolina).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Ridgeline
Related Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019