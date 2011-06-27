Used 2014 Honda Ridgeline Consumer Reviews

An excellent multi-purpose vehicle wiesbadenbob , 09/02/2014 RT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful I've had my Ridgeline for about 18 months now. I had one very minor warranty claim, which was handled promptly and courteously by the dealer. This is a great vehicle for the suburbanite who needs to make the occasional Home Depot run, and may need to haul a smaller RV trailer. I've hauled U-Haul's 6 x 12 trailer fully loaded with no trouble using the factory installed receiver. This is NOT for the manly man who needs a macho truck. It's a great combination of comfort and flexible cargo capacity. The trunk in the bed makes a great cooler for tailgating. I have now owned my Ridgeline for three years. It remains a very reliable, serviceable vehicle. It's perfect for my needs. The technology in the vehicle was out of date when it came off the production line, but I'm not the kind of guy who needs all the bells and whistles. In fact, I really don't want to pay for them. The headlights don't come on automatically, and the controls for the ventilation system are--to be kind--awkward. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Far & away best overall vehicle I've ever owned--- Randy H , 01/29/2016 SE w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Bought new and have owned the Ridgeline-Sp Edition for almost two years(approx. 22,000 mi). Have never contacted Honda dealer or any service dept since truck was driven home in March of 2014, and have never had an issue, mechanical or cosmetic. Synthetic oil changes and an air filter by nearby lube place only. I'd never before owned or driven a Honda or Acura vehicle. This truck/SUV has very good acceleration & handling characteristics(I suppose much like the Honda Pilot on which it's based). Sound system is good, Heat/AC very good, storage areas up front & center console very good. Front seat comfort is outstanding from the seats themselves to their position relative to the steering wheel and height to the windows & visibility outside the truck. Never ridden in the backseat but haven't heard any complaints and rear seat legroom & overall space is large. The rear seats are split 60-40 & fold-up to form a cavernous storage area(friends new Chevy truck also does this now---in a likely copy of the Honda). Waterproof & locking trunk under bed is fantastic, almost as large as a typical auto trunk. Update 2-4-17: drivers side rear power window moving very slowly, may need motor replacement and passenger side rear window making a loud grinding noise on descent. Rear brake taillight burned out and easily user replaced. Adjusting overall fuel mileage down to 18(from est 19 earlier) Michelin tires still good tread @ 36,000 miles and overall still very pleased with vehicle. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 Ridgeline Sport skinnerkid3 , 01/09/2014 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I have had my Ridgeline for about 2 months now and I couldn't be happier with it. It really fits the bill for me and what I was looking for. The Ridgeline may not be the best truck for everyone but for what 95% of truck buyers actually need a pickup for the Ridgeline goes above and beyond. It comfortable, quiet, roomy, well built, and above all versatile. There's nothing else on the market that is so well rounded. I needed a pickup for the occasional run to the home improvement store, hauling furniture, and big bulky items. The Honda is made just for such tasks. I also fish, camp, and canoe so the ample storage options and available roof rack really make those activities a breeze. Report Abuse

PERFECT LIGHT USE PICKUP. NAD , 09/06/2017 SE w/Leather and Navigation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Low profile is easy to get in and out. Does not have auto turn on headlights. Does not have button by exterior door handle to unlock the door. Does not come with remote start. Even without some of the bells and whistles, this is a great light use truck. So easy and comfortable to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse