Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,991
|$6,676
|$7,695
|Clean
|$4,697
|$6,273
|$7,218
|Average
|$4,109
|$5,467
|$6,266
|Rough
|$3,522
|$4,662
|$5,313
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,218
|$6,924
|$7,955
|Clean
|$4,911
|$6,506
|$7,463
|Average
|$4,297
|$5,670
|$6,477
|Rough
|$3,682
|$4,835
|$5,492
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,709
|$8,798
|$10,063
|Clean
|$6,314
|$8,267
|$9,440
|Average
|$5,524
|$7,205
|$8,194
|Rough
|$4,734
|$6,144
|$6,948
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,737
|$6,375
|$7,366
|Clean
|$4,458
|$5,990
|$6,910
|Average
|$3,900
|$5,221
|$5,998
|Rough
|$3,342
|$4,451
|$5,086
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,240
|$8,232
|$9,437
|Clean
|$5,872
|$7,735
|$8,853
|Average
|$5,137
|$6,742
|$7,684
|Rough
|$4,403
|$5,748
|$6,515
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,563
|$8,561
|$9,772
|Clean
|$6,176
|$8,045
|$9,167
|Average
|$5,403
|$7,012
|$7,957
|Rough
|$4,631
|$5,978
|$6,747
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,311
|$9,484
|$10,801
|Clean
|$6,881
|$8,911
|$10,132
|Average
|$6,020
|$7,767
|$8,795
|Rough
|$5,159
|$6,622
|$7,457
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,437
|$8,493
|$9,738
|Clean
|$6,058
|$7,981
|$9,135
|Average
|$5,300
|$6,956
|$7,929
|Rough
|$4,542
|$5,931
|$6,723
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,903
|$8,731
|$9,840
|Clean
|$6,497
|$8,205
|$9,231
|Average
|$5,684
|$7,151
|$8,012
|Rough
|$4,871
|$6,097
|$6,794
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,469
|$7,256
|$8,337
|Clean
|$5,147
|$6,818
|$7,821
|Average
|$4,503
|$5,943
|$6,788
|Rough
|$3,859
|$5,067
|$5,756
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,606
|$8,612
|$9,826
|Clean
|$6,217
|$8,092
|$9,218
|Average
|$5,439
|$7,053
|$8,001
|Rough
|$4,661
|$6,013
|$6,784
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,966
|$9,096
|$10,386
|Clean
|$6,556
|$8,547
|$9,743
|Average
|$5,735
|$7,449
|$8,457
|Rough
|$4,915
|$6,351
|$7,171