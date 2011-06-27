  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,991$6,676$7,695
Clean$4,697$6,273$7,218
Average$4,109$5,467$6,266
Rough$3,522$4,662$5,313
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,218$6,924$7,955
Clean$4,911$6,506$7,463
Average$4,297$5,670$6,477
Rough$3,682$4,835$5,492
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,709$8,798$10,063
Clean$6,314$8,267$9,440
Average$5,524$7,205$8,194
Rough$4,734$6,144$6,948
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,737$6,375$7,366
Clean$4,458$5,990$6,910
Average$3,900$5,221$5,998
Rough$3,342$4,451$5,086
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,240$8,232$9,437
Clean$5,872$7,735$8,853
Average$5,137$6,742$7,684
Rough$4,403$5,748$6,515
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,563$8,561$9,772
Clean$6,176$8,045$9,167
Average$5,403$7,012$7,957
Rough$4,631$5,978$6,747
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,311$9,484$10,801
Clean$6,881$8,911$10,132
Average$6,020$7,767$8,795
Rough$5,159$6,622$7,457
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,437$8,493$9,738
Clean$6,058$7,981$9,135
Average$5,300$6,956$7,929
Rough$4,542$5,931$6,723
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,903$8,731$9,840
Clean$6,497$8,205$9,231
Average$5,684$7,151$8,012
Rough$4,871$6,097$6,794
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,469$7,256$8,337
Clean$5,147$6,818$7,821
Average$4,503$5,943$6,788
Rough$3,859$5,067$5,756
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,606$8,612$9,826
Clean$6,217$8,092$9,218
Average$5,439$7,053$8,001
Rough$4,661$6,013$6,784
Estimated values
2009 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Nav, Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,966$9,096$10,386
Clean$6,556$8,547$9,743
Average$5,735$7,449$8,457
Rough$4,915$6,351$7,171
FAQ

The value of a used 2009 Honda Pilot ranges from $3,342 to $7,366, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.