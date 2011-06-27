Used 2009 Honda Pilot Consumer Reviews

No Honda Reliability vq35de1 , 09/29/2014 EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This car has a lot going for it, it's comfortable, has tons of interior storage, seats eight comfortably, etc.... BUT, we have had a lack of reliability including a transmission sensor and now the engine. Look into the Honda VCM V6 problems. The cylinder shut off system ends of fouling the plugs leading to a million warning lights and a trip to the dealer. The "fix" is to replace your plugs or short block depending on how bad things got. There doesn't seem to be a fix, just a band-aid. Now I'm going to have to trade her in way before I planned because once the extended warranty is up I don't want to pay the maintenance. Update 9/30/2016. I kept the car and the problem has not come back. I think this is only because the car is never in eco mode for long. If you drive a lot of hwy miles you may have more problems. Sold it after second major engine surgery requiring new piston rings. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great reliable vehicle but poor gas milege and acc Mike jones , 07/09/2016 EX-L 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I read some of the bad reviews but I guess I ended up with a good one. So far I have 108k miles and never had any problems. Just regular oil change and That's it. There was a recall on the front suspension making noise. Just gotta take it in to the dealer to get it fixed for free. Its roomy and it's a great family car, has enough space for all your stuff for long road trips. But, lol Yea there's always something. Its a great family vehicle but when u are driving by yourself and u wanna have some fun, nope. The acceleration is horrible esp if your trying to merge on to free way. Handling is less than sub par. Feels like drving a bus. Bottom line: great family vehicle, but very boring car. Gas mileage could improve. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

"It's suppose to burn that much oil!" Cheeky , 03/21/2016 Touring 4dr SUV 4WD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful Well, I have had my pilot since 09. I have enjoyed it so far, with a few exceptions. Around 80,000 miles my engine started misfiring. And I got a check engine light that came on. I took it to autozone were they pulled a code. The code confirmed my thoughts, it was a missfire in two of my spark plugs. I decided to save a little money and replace them myself. Figured how much trouble could it be. I pulled the plugs and two of the plugs seem to have been worn excessively. I started to do some research online only to find out that a lawsuit against Honda about this problem. Apparently the piston rings would shift and allow oil to enter the piston chamber, causing pre mature wear on the plugs and excessive oil consumption. Honda knows of the problem and is supposed to fix it. I brought this to the attention of dealership I frequently visit. I was told because I replaced the plugs and code was cleared I just had to wait until it happens again. Since that incident both catalic converters have failed, why you ask well because they have been coated with oil. By the way that will be a $1400 job please. Also, my Honda pilot if it sits running while parked for over a minute , and then I press the accelerator it blows out a large amount of smoke. I have since brought that up to the dealership. The mechanic told me I needed a new engine! Well, I brought up the leaking piston rings, the lawsuit etc. I was then told " That now I need to do an oil consumption test". Apparently burning three quarts of oil between oil changes is "normal" according to Gunn Honda. I haven't changed the catalic converters on my pilot yet because I figured it would be a waste of money if they are going to get covered with oil and go out again ;I may want to wait. By not changing them keeps my fuel management system from working properly. For those who need further explanation if you see the green "ECO" light on! You are running on three cylinders and not six, which is "supposed" to be increasing your gas mileage. So if you are thinking of buying a used one understand this might be what you are getting. I will say other than that problem I have really enjoyed the ride and comfort of the pilot. If the new ones didn't look like the Honda Odyssey so much I might have upgraded. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

45,000 miles and still no problems BB , 04/23/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'm not sure why the magazine writers do not get it with this SUV. Everyone that rides in my Pilot wants one. It is actually my work car, and I put over 30k on it a year. I'm averaging about 23 mpg with a mix of city and road driving. It is the most versatile, comfortable vehicle that I have ever owned. I grew up on many car lots and I have driven a lot of vehicles. This is the best SUV on the road. Honda stepped out with a design that people originally thought was ugly, but now is seen as boxy cool. Report Abuse