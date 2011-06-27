Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,028
|$8,600
|$10,407
|Clean
|$5,783
|$8,247
|$9,931
|Average
|$5,292
|$7,540
|$8,979
|Rough
|$4,802
|$6,834
|$8,027
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,680
|$9,242
|$11,051
|Clean
|$6,408
|$8,863
|$10,546
|Average
|$5,865
|$8,103
|$9,535
|Rough
|$5,321
|$7,344
|$8,524
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,932
|$8,295
|$9,961
|Clean
|$5,691
|$7,955
|$9,505
|Average
|$5,208
|$7,273
|$8,594
|Rough
|$4,726
|$6,592
|$7,683
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,652
|$9,491
|$11,483
|Clean
|$6,382
|$9,101
|$10,958
|Average
|$5,841
|$8,321
|$9,907
|Rough
|$5,299
|$7,541
|$8,857
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,427
|$9,170
|$11,095
|Clean
|$6,166
|$8,793
|$10,588
|Average
|$5,643
|$8,040
|$9,573
|Rough
|$5,120
|$7,287
|$8,558