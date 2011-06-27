  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2010 GMC Savana
  5. Appraisal value

2010 GMC Savana Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,028$8,600$10,407
Clean$5,783$8,247$9,931
Average$5,292$7,540$8,979
Rough$4,802$6,834$8,027
Sell my 2010 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,680$9,242$11,051
Clean$6,408$8,863$10,546
Average$5,865$8,103$9,535
Rough$5,321$7,344$8,524
Sell my 2010 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,932$8,295$9,961
Clean$5,691$7,955$9,505
Average$5,208$7,273$8,594
Rough$4,726$6,592$7,683
Sell my 2010 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,652$9,491$11,483
Clean$6,382$9,101$10,958
Average$5,841$8,321$9,907
Rough$5,299$7,541$8,857
Sell my 2010 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you
Estimated values
2010 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,427$9,170$11,095
Clean$6,166$8,793$10,588
Average$5,643$8,040$9,573
Rough$5,120$7,287$8,558
Sell my 2010 GMC Savana with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Savana near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,955 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,955 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,691 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,955 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 GMC Savana ranges from $4,726 to $9,961, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.