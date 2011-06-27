  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Savana LS 1500 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Savana
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque334 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Cold Climate Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Smoker's Package w/Ashtray and Lighteryes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-dash CD/MP3 Playeryes
Deluxe Console w/Storage Binyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Remote Keyless Entryyes
Custom Cloth Seatsyes
Vinyl Sunshadesyes
Auxiliary Lightingyes
Carpeted Floor Coveringyes
Rear Auxiliary Heateryes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/MP3 Playeryes
Tilt-Wheel and Cruise Controlyes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seatyes
Power Door Locksyes
6-Way Power Driver Seatyes
LS Base Equipment Groupyes
LT Preferred Equipment Groupyes
Rear Air Conditioningyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Power Windows and Door Locksyes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Steel Gray Metallic Paintyes
Polo Green Metallic Paintyes
Chrome Bumpersyes
Sliding Passenger Side Dooryes
Body-Colored Rear Trim Haloyes
16" x 7" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Manual-Folding, Heated Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
17" x 7.5" Premium Aluminum Wheelsyes
Sand Beige Metallic Paintyes
Trailer Wiringyes
Manual-Folding Heated Power Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicatorsyes
Deep Blue Metallic Paintyes
Pure Silver Metallic Paintyes
Chrome Center Wheel Capsyes
Dual Note Hornyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity217.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5295 lbs.
Gross weight7300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place204.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1905 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
