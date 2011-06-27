Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,028
|$10,655
|$12,940
|Clean
|$7,756
|$10,291
|$12,457
|Average
|$7,211
|$9,564
|$11,490
|Rough
|$6,666
|$8,836
|$10,523
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,557
|$17,273
|$20,530
|Clean
|$13,097
|$16,683
|$19,763
|Average
|$12,176
|$15,504
|$18,228
|Rough
|$11,256
|$14,325
|$16,694
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,572
|$12,466
|$14,993
|Clean
|$9,247
|$12,040
|$14,433
|Average
|$8,597
|$11,189
|$13,312
|Rough
|$7,947
|$10,338
|$12,192
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,200
|$15,708
|$18,775
|Clean
|$11,786
|$15,172
|$18,073
|Average
|$10,957
|$14,100
|$16,670
|Rough
|$10,129
|$13,027
|$15,268
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,625
|$12,392
|$14,811
|Clean
|$9,299
|$11,969
|$14,258
|Average
|$8,645
|$11,123
|$13,151
|Rough
|$7,991
|$10,277
|$12,045
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,706
|$16,359
|$19,553
|Clean
|$12,275
|$15,800
|$18,822
|Average
|$11,412
|$14,684
|$17,361
|Rough
|$10,549
|$13,567
|$15,900
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,364
|$12,921
|$15,174
|Clean
|$10,012
|$12,480
|$14,607
|Average
|$9,308
|$11,598
|$13,473
|Rough
|$8,604
|$10,716
|$12,339
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,820
|$11,356
|$13,574
|Clean
|$8,521
|$10,968
|$13,066
|Average
|$7,922
|$10,193
|$12,052
|Rough
|$7,323
|$9,418
|$11,038
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,101
|$16,868
|$20,161
|Clean
|$12,656
|$16,292
|$19,408
|Average
|$11,767
|$15,141
|$17,901
|Rough
|$10,877
|$13,989
|$16,395
Estimated values
2013 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,654
|$12,305
|$14,628
|Clean
|$9,326
|$11,885
|$14,081
|Average
|$8,670
|$11,045
|$12,988
|Rough
|$8,015
|$10,205
|$11,895