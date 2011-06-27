Estimated values
2008 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,508
|$19,631
|$21,623
|Clean
|$15,217
|$18,119
|$19,888
|Average
|$12,636
|$15,095
|$16,420
|Rough
|$10,054
|$12,071
|$12,951
Estimated values
2008 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,890
|$22,465
|$24,744
|Clean
|$17,413
|$20,734
|$22,759
|Average
|$14,460
|$17,274
|$18,789
|Rough
|$11,506
|$13,813
|$14,820