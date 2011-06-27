  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Shelby GT500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,155
See Shelby GT500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)224.0/320.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Torque480 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,155
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,155
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,155
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.4 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Front track61.9 in.
Length187.6 in.
Curb weight4040 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat
  • Ebony Clearcoat
  • Performance White Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black/Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black/Crimson Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,155
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P285/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,155
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Shelby GT500 Inventory

Related Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles