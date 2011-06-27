Estimated values
2007 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,962
|$20,223
|$22,277
|Clean
|$15,537
|$18,551
|$20,373
|Average
|$12,689
|$15,209
|$16,566
|Rough
|$9,840
|$11,867
|$12,759
2007 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,513
|$17,304
|$19,062
|Clean
|$13,295
|$15,874
|$17,433
|Average
|$10,857
|$13,014
|$14,175
|Rough
|$8,420
|$10,154
|$10,917