Vehicle overview

If you need to transport a tour group to the river, a little league team to the big game, or an entire office staff on a weekend retreat, then a full-size van might be the best choice. Large passenger vans like the 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon offer far more seating capacity than full-size SUVs and eliminate the need to take multiple vehicles (or rent a bus). In spite of its potential 15-passenger capacity, though, the 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon is seriously outdated compared with other full-size vans you might consider.

For starters, the Ford's base 4.6-liter V8 engine is weak. It simply isn't powerful enough to move this large van with any urgency, especially when it's fully loaded. Either of the two optional, larger engines are better choices, but they're also less fuel-efficient. Meanwhile, the ride quality can charitably be described as rudimentary, and any modern SUV will ride more comfortably than an E-Series Wagon. Beyond that, interior amenities and safety features are scarce. While the E-Series can be upgraded with items like carpeting, leather upholstery and even a navigation system, these comforts can't disguise the fact that the Ford offers basic accommodations and nothing more.

Of course, other large passenger vans aren't really packed with extravagant extras, either. That said, the 2014 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana, which also represent one of the older designs in the full-size van segment, can be equipped with an available diesel V8 engine, which makes them more capable and efficient when hauling large passenger loads or towing a trailer. The 2013 Nissan NV is a step up from the domestic vans with its highly customizable and more modern interior. However, the Nissan's 12-passenger maximum might be a deal breaker for some shoppers. If you can afford its higher price of admission, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is by far the roomiest and most refined van of this bunch and will likely provide the best fuel economy.

Although the 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon remains an economical choice for moving larger numbers of people, in our view, any of its competitors will make for a more enjoyable journey in the long run.