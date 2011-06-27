Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,661
|$13,733
|$16,606
|Clean
|$10,345
|$13,324
|$16,065
|Average
|$9,713
|$12,506
|$14,983
|Rough
|$9,080
|$11,687
|$13,902
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,841
|$15,880
|$18,741
|Clean
|$12,460
|$15,407
|$18,131
|Average
|$11,698
|$14,460
|$16,910
|Rough
|$10,937
|$13,514
|$15,689
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,205
|$12,320
|$14,325
|Clean
|$9,902
|$11,953
|$13,858
|Average
|$9,297
|$11,219
|$12,925
|Rough
|$8,691
|$10,485
|$11,992
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,609
|$14,938
|$15,365
|Clean
|$14,175
|$14,492
|$14,864
|Average
|$13,309
|$13,602
|$13,864
|Rough
|$12,442
|$12,712
|$12,863
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,032
|$13,651
|$16,116
|Clean
|$10,705
|$13,244
|$15,591
|Average
|$10,051
|$12,431
|$14,542
|Rough
|$9,396
|$11,617
|$13,492
Estimated values
2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,740
|$13,601
|$16,282
|Clean
|$10,422
|$13,195
|$15,752
|Average
|$9,784
|$12,385
|$14,692
|Rough
|$9,147
|$11,574
|$13,631