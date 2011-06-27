  1. Home
2002 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of interior room, comfortable ride, excellent crash-test ratings.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, roof-mounted bike rack makes car look like police cruiser.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the last rear-drive, V8, traditional full-size sedans, the kitschy Crown Vic is appealing in a hand-knit-sweater-from-Grandma kind of way.

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Fords. The Blue Oval is the only manufacturer building such cars these days. Decades-old technology allows Ford to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments or just those who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute.

These days, the Ford Crown Victoria and its Mercury Grand Marquis stable mate offer much more value than most compact and midsize cars being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: The Crown Vic costs about 30 grand fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs several thousand dollars more.

The five- or six-passenger Crown Vic is available in Standard, upscale LX or sporty LX Sport trim. All come well equipped, with the luxury goodies like leather and automatic climate control reserved for LX and LX Sport models.

The Crown Victoria has never been a slouch in terms of acceleration (as you would hope, seeing as how so many police departments use it). The standard 4.6-liter V8 engine makes 220 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Opt for the LX Sport, and you'll get a massaged version of this motor making 235 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of twist, not to mention a shorter 3.27 axle ratio. Not surprisingly, the only transmission offered is a four-speed automatic.

In stock trim, the Crown Victoria drives and handles like you would expect a big American sedan to. It's comfortable, but it's all too happy to float around over bumps. For a more controlled ride and better grip, buy the LX Sport or equip the LX with the handling and performance package that adds power and improves the car's stability in the twisties. We recommend the new LX Sport model to anyone who enjoys backcountry highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations.

And if you do plan to haul around a family, you can sleep better at night knowing that the Crown Victoria scores well in crash tests, even without the availability of side airbags. Standard this year on LX and LX Sport, the Crown Vic's adjustable gas and brake pedals can be moved up to 3 inches toward the driver to improve comfort and to keep shorter drivers from having to sit too close to the steering wheel-mounted airbag. Traction control is optional for those who live in climates where lousy weather is commonplace.

If you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport-utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, we hope that you like the Crown Victoria. It's your only choice for an American full-size rear-wheel-drive sedan.

2002 Highlights

A new Crown Vic LX Sport model with 235 horsepower, boosted torque, a performance-oriented axle ratio and five-spoke 17-inch wheels debuts. The Sport also comes with leather front bucket seats and a nifty center console. Standard Crown Vics get new included equipment like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, front seat back pockets and wheel covers. Newly optional on Standard models is luxury cloth seating and power-adjustable pedals. Those pedals, floor mats, heated side mirrors, antilock brakes, 12-spoke alloy wheels and steering wheel controls for the stereo and climate controls are now standard on LX models. Electronic gauges have been thoughtfully moved to the LX options list. LX and LX Sport get an optional trunk storage system. All Vics benefit from upgraded cupholders.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(59%)
4(18%)
3(18%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Part Tank Part Car Best Car Out there period.
atro,10/29/2012
I have owned a variety of vehicles and worked in a full auto repair shop for years. The Crown Victoria Ia an amazing vehicle. I get 22 MPG average. Lots of Power in the engine and for all and any electronics i want. Drive is smooth and it is very fun to work on with sooo much room. Even got hit by a rice burner couple dents missing side view mirror but the other cars front end was destroyed and bounced off my back tire!!! This car is a Tank on wheels!!!
old reliable
sapelo jim,02/22/2010
I have a love hate relationship with this car. I love that it has 122k on it an other than a few minor problems there hasn't been anything major happen with this car. I bought it because the reliability of these old school tools is reknowned in fleets and with loyal customers. The down side is that if the road is anything less than billiard table smooth the car rattles, squeaks, shakes, and shimmies its way over every bump and pothole on these budget deprived streets of Savannah. No sense of straight ahead on the road. Crosswinds blow the old girl all over the road. And yet, I average 20 miles to the gallon on my commute and can get up into the high 20's on road trips.
New car opinion
Thomas Darwen,03/11/2002
This is the 4th time I have bought this type of vehicle, I like the ride that is unsurpassed by ANY vehicle, in my opinion, and I have checked several cars that are priced a lot higher than the C.V. I witched to a chrysler product last year thinking I would like a smaller car but was dissapointed, so I returned to the Crown Vic, and am VERY satisfied with itcomfort
2002 Runner
45 legend,03/03/2010
This is a excellent car !! Just recently purchased my Crown Vic and it runs like a Champ !!! Motor is Powerful but Quiet !! The Interior is Excellent. SMooth Ride !! My Dream Car !! I lucked up and found my Vic 1 owner in excellent condition, Look Hard if you find one BUY IT !! ITZ Worth It !!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LX Sport 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2002 Ford Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Ford Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 2002 Ford Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,563.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,179.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,227.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,689.

