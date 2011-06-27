1992 Ford Crown Victoria Review
Other years
Used Crown Victoria for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
After a total redesign, the corny LTD moniker is dropped from name and the station wagon body style is deleted from the Crown Vic's lineup. Suspension improvements include gas-charged shock absorbers and rear stabilizer bars. Antilock brakes are optional but four-wheel disc brakes are standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Crown Victoria.
Most helpful consumer reviews
J. Smith,01/26/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
Incredible engine; 4.6 2v; one of Ford's best! Car is nice and heavy and can still climb a mountain highway, in the snow. The car itself is almost 25yrs old and may be one of the greatest purchases I've ever made. Great car; built like a tank. Tthe engine has somewhere between 250,000 (if rebuilt) -450,000+ (if original) miles on it. Insurance and parts are super cheap and maintenance (for the most part), is super easy!
gibby,07/08/2008
Well i bought my Crown Vic last summer and have bagged it to its limits aka ramped it, lots of drifting and gravel drifting, racing where it has hit the rev limiter countless times. The only thing that I have had to do to is change the tires a couple of times, an oil change and changed the brakes. These cars are awesome. The only bad thing is that the body will fall apart before the engine does. Mine has 280k km on it and still goes on road trips and is reliable!
CrownVicsRock,06/29/2005
Bought it used at 14,000 miles for $3500. It used to belong to an old lady who only took it out for short drives, but it was well maintained - no major problems ever. Very comfortable and spacious. Moved myself and all my belongings from Seattle to NYC (the trunk is huge!). Bonus: it looks like a cop car, so people get out of your way all the time. (It's only annoying when they get paranoid and drive extra slow thinking you're about to pull them over.)
Stingray61,09/26/2002
This car rides nicer than any other car I have ever owned including other Crown Victoria's. Nice body style this year. I like it better than the bigger boxy type styles.
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
