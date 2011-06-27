  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
1992 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

After a total redesign, the corny LTD moniker is dropped from name and the station wagon body style is deleted from the Crown Vic's lineup. Suspension improvements include gas-charged shock absorbers and rear stabilizer bars. Antilock brakes are optional but four-wheel disc brakes are standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(72%)
4(28%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
See all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of Ford's Best Engines
J. Smith,01/26/2016
LX 4dr Sedan
Incredible engine; 4.6 2v; one of Ford's best! Car is nice and heavy and can still climb a mountain highway, in the snow. The car itself is almost 25yrs old and may be one of the greatest purchases I've ever made. Great car; built like a tank. Tthe engine has somewhere between 250,000 (if rebuilt) -450,000+ (if original) miles on it. Insurance and parts are super cheap and maintenance (for the most part), is super easy!
Won't die
gibby,07/08/2008
Well i bought my Crown Vic last summer and have bagged it to its limits aka ramped it, lots of drifting and gravel drifting, racing where it has hit the rev limiter countless times. The only thing that I have had to do to is change the tires a couple of times, an oil change and changed the brakes. These cars are awesome. The only bad thing is that the body will fall apart before the engine does. Mine has 280k km on it and still goes on road trips and is reliable!
Great for road trips.
CrownVicsRock,06/29/2005
Bought it used at 14,000 miles for $3500. It used to belong to an old lady who only took it out for short drives, but it was well maintained - no major problems ever. Very comfortable and spacious. Moved myself and all my belongings from Seattle to NYC (the trunk is huge!). Bonus: it looks like a cop car, so people get out of your way all the time. (It's only annoying when they get paranoid and drive extra slow thinking you're about to pull them over.)
Buy the Crown Victoria
Stingray61,09/26/2002
This car rides nicer than any other car I have ever owned including other Crown Victoria's. Nice body style this year. I like it better than the bigger boxy type styles.
See all 18 reviews of the 1992 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Ford Crown Victoria

Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, Touring 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

