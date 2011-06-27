Well i bought my Crown Vic last summer and have bagged it to its limits aka ramped it, lots of drifting and gravel drifting, racing where it has hit the rev limiter countless times. The only thing that I have had to do to is change the tires a couple of times, an oil change and changed the brakes. These cars are awesome. The only bad thing is that the body will fall apart before the engine does. Mine has 280k km on it and still goes on road trips and is reliable!

