Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet
    used

    2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet

    39,712 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet in Black
    used

    2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet

    58,213 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet
    used

    2009 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet

    107,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,077

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet

    82,291 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX in Silver
    used

    2006 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    120,115 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX in White
    used

    2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    136,915 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,290

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    115,196 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Crown Victoria
    used

    2004 Ford Crown Victoria

    120,501 miles

    $1,999

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    126,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,449

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria

    195,785 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria

    65,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    174,255 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport in Light Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport

    107,878 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,699

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Crown Victoria in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Crown Victoria

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,560

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
    used

    1999 Ford Crown Victoria

    149,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,998

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Crown Victoria LX
    used

    1999 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    99,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX in Light Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    163,119 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Ford Crown Victoria LX

    148,050 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Crown Victoria - a greatly under appreciated car
kretara,07/25/2015
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
**UPDATE** Now at 109,000 miles. COVID has cut back on any driving. Noticed some paint peeling around the gas cap. Had that area repainted. Cost was minimal. Otherwise, no issues with the car. **UPDATE** Now at 105,500 miles Had my first real failure at 97,000 miles. The alternator failed. Replaced alternator, serpentine belt and pulley. Replaced shocks with some heavy duty shocks. Car handles and rides better. Seeing 12-14 mpg city and 22-24 highway. I have a lead foot, so I am rather pleased with the gas mileage. After years of owning this car I have grown annoyed with 2 things. The cup holder just plain stinks. The Traction Control system is pretty useless. Really wish my car had limited slip. I find myself turning off traction control every time I get in the car. Might have a shop add LSD in the future. My wife keeps asking me why I don’t get something newer. I just like this car. Simple and cheap to work on. Can be a hoot to drive if you have the skill. Can hold a family of 4 and all of their luggage without issue. Very reliable. Little to no electronic junk (lcd screens, navigation etc) **UPDATE** Now at 82,000 miles. The suspension is showing signs that the shocks need to be replaced. Not surprising as this is a heavy car and I drive it like a sports car. No other issues. This is one heck of a car. **UPDATE** Now at 77,000 miles. the only issue that I have had is that the drivers floor mat is wearing quit a bit. May need to replace it this year. Really, that is the only issue with the car. Totally reliable. Replaced the factory radio and speakers. What an improvement!! Averaging 15-16 mpg with 70% city driving and a lead foot. On road trips, I can easily get 24-25 mpg I am happy with this as my wife's 2015 Buick Enclave gets 13 city, struggles to get 21 highway and is far less comfortable that my Crown Vic. I bought my 2011 Crown Victoria used with 35,000 miles on it about 3 years ago. The car now has 65,000 miles on it and the only items that have needed attention are 4 new tires and a new battery. Regular oil changes with synthetic oil every 6,000 miles. People complain about how plain the car is, especially the interior. I must say that I enjoy this. No built in navigation system that breaks (very expensive fix) or requires purchase of updates (again, expensive). No built in control of everything system (see Ford Connect). If you have used the current Ford Connect system, Acura Navigation system or BMW iDrive system, then you know just how terrible they are and how very expensive they are to fix when they stop working (and they will). The seats are comfortable, the car handles very well (for a vehicle of its size), the A/C is fantastic and it is a fantastic open road car. My driving is 75% city/ 20% highway. The car handles very well in the city. The car rides fairly firm at low speeds and is a bit more floaty at speed. I drive the car rather hard and get 15 MPG city and 24 MPG highway. Not bad for a heavy V8 whose driver has a lead foot. The Good: Little electronic integration. Few 'high end' gadgets to break (and fix) very simple mechanically very inexpensive to fix good ride in town and on interstate comfortable seats very powerful HVAC gets around just fine in snow WITH snow tires The Bad: The cup holders are a very sick joke The auto HVAC system can be annoying to use (can be difficult to find the 'right' temperature) The radio is..um..not good. An aftermarket unit would be a good investment. The tow rating is kind of low for a vehicle of this size While the 4.6 V8 is a nice unit, something bigger would have been nice like most RWD vehicles, the car can be tail happy in rain/snow -- but this can add to the fun if you know how to drive I am very happy with this car. I have seen Crown Victoria cabs in NY with over 1 million miles on them. This bodes well for me keeping this car for the next 10 years.
