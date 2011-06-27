  1. Home
2006 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, rear-wheel-drive performance, standard ABS, room for six, comfortable ride, excellent crash test results.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, dated interior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the last traditional rear-drive, body-on-frame full-size sedans, the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria offers a lot of room at a reasonable price.

Vehicle overview

The Victoria debuted in the Ford car lineup in 1951 as a new derivative of the 1949 Ford, the company's first new post-war car. The Crown Victoria, a top-of-the-line version highlighted by a "basket-handle" chrome accent strip that looped over the greenhouse, joined the lineup in 1955.

The Victoria models continued throughout the 1950s as derivatives of the Fairlane series. Other models included a luxury Town Victoria and stylish Club Victoria. The Victoria designation went on hiatus in 1965 in favor of the Galaxie 500 and LTD series Fairlanes. The Crown Victoria name returned in 1980 as the high end of the full-size LTD models and once again became a best-seller.

Currently, the Ford Crown Victoria is the favored ride of taxi drivers, police departments and fleet services. Its most recent major updates were in 1998 and 2003. Decades-old technology and platform sharing allow Ford to keep the prices low. The 2006 Crown Victoria is a big car that offers a lot for the money. However, those with more to spend on a V8 sedan will prefer the modern, stylish Chrysler 300C.

2006 Ford Crown Victoria models

Ford's full-size Crown Victoria comes in three trim levels -- base, LX and LX Sport. The base model comes equipped with basics like air conditioning, a power driver seat and a cassette stereo. Upgrades like remote keyless entry and a CD player are available as options. Step up to the LX to get them standard, as well as an overhead console with compass, alloy wheels, automatic climate control and a trip computer. The LX Sport comes with a handling and performance package that includes performance tires, revised suspension components, dual exhaust and performance torque converter, as well as leather trim for the seats and a floor-mounted shift lever with console. Various options include power-adjustable pedals, traction control and a moonroof.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Crown Victoria LX gains nine-spoke, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a trip computer is now standard on the LX and LX Sport. An alarm system has been made optional on all models.

Performance & mpg

Despite its size, the two-ton Ford Crown Victoria is no slouch in terms of acceleration thanks to its 4.6-liter V8 engine that pumps out 224 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque in base and LX models. This engine makes 239 hp and 287 lb-ft of torque in the LX Sport. The only transmission offered is a four-speed automatic.

Safety

Ford Crown Victoria models come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). Front-seat side airbags are available but only on the LX and LX Sport trim levels. The Crown Victoria has done well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests; it earned five stars for driver and front-passenger protection and four stars in side-impact testing. The big Ford car also earned the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS. With a crash-severity sensor, safety belt pre-tensioners, dual-stage airbags and seat-position sensors, the Crown Vic offers most of modern safety innovations despite its older design.

Driving

As you might expect, responsive handling is not the Crown Victoria's forte. Various improvements over the years provide a comfortable ride, but there's no getting around the vehicle's substantial weight and dimensions, or its old-tech underpinnings. If you're looking for nothing more than a family cruiser, the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria will suffice, but if a car with a somewhat involving driving experience is your desire, look elsewhere.

Interior

If you've ridden in a taxi cab recently, you know that the Crown Victoria's strength is not innovative interior design. For better or for worse, it's basic, roomy and comfortable. A cavernous trunk of 20.6 cubic feet will swallow any luggage you might have. The Crown Vic can seat six passengers thanks to a column-mounted shifter and standard front bench seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(84%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car
TLowe,03/25/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Love this car in every way. I'm a tall guy so it has plenty of room. This is my second Vic. I will drive these cars until I can't find one anymore...Parts are cheap, easy to repair myself. Never had any Major problems. Recommend cross drilled rotors and ceramic/ Kevlar pads. Made this beast stop like a smaller ride. Happy driving!
If you don't have one, get one
Peshopavlov,11/15/2005
I am a Ford guy and I owned couple of Tauruses before but when I bought my Crown Vic I discovered a completely new class of vehicle. The comfort and the style beat any other car on the market; the price too. I've been in many cars (I am not fan of SUVs) but the size and almost classical style make it stick out in the sea of compact imports. It can always use some more power but the stock engine is easily upgradeable to about 300HP with couple of mods. It's easy to work on the engine if you're into that - there is a lot of room under the hood to add stuff too.
It's all good
Wiley,01/14/2010
This car, while not as heavy as a Cad I used to drive, is very comfortable and has excellent vision characteristics, instrutment cluster, steering wheel control of radio and speed control (have added in an iPod which is also controlled by the steering wheel. Have added on a device, which I had to order from England that allows attachment of GPS and/or iPod to a plate that fits onto the dash and beauty strip on the lower dash.. some road noise on concrete use Quite Coast spay in trunk and door panels now very quite, seats good for me 6'3" and very good on long drives driving or riding a co- pilot very good buy on an excellent used vehicle added on extended warranty and I'm good to go & fast
mileage, and ride
tonyd,05/21/2006
I live in Mass. I purchased this in S.C. while visiting our daughter. I traded in a 91 Crown Vic. I couldn't believe how quiet it was, and how comfortable the ride was and the front leg room. I am 6'1" (rear leg room I don't know). The front leg room was a lot more than my 91 and my other vehicle, a mint condition 86 Town Car. Driving it around the Hilton Head/Bluffton area in heavy traffic and the Savanna GA area, all heavy city traffic, the car gave me 23mpg. Coming home on the Interstate with the cruise set around 70mph the car averaged 28 mph; that to me is unbelievable, I still average 23 & around 27 on the highway and there's a lot of hills up here. I LOVE IT.
See all 19 reviews of the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
