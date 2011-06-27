Vehicle overview

The Victoria debuted in the Ford car lineup in 1951 as a new derivative of the 1949 Ford, the company's first new post-war car. The Crown Victoria, a top-of-the-line version highlighted by a "basket-handle" chrome accent strip that looped over the greenhouse, joined the lineup in 1955.

The Victoria models continued throughout the 1950s as derivatives of the Fairlane series. Other models included a luxury Town Victoria and stylish Club Victoria. The Victoria designation went on hiatus in 1965 in favor of the Galaxie 500 and LTD series Fairlanes. The Crown Victoria name returned in 1980 as the high end of the full-size LTD models and once again became a best-seller.

Currently, the Ford Crown Victoria is the favored ride of taxi drivers, police departments and fleet services. Its most recent major updates were in 1998 and 2003. Decades-old technology and platform sharing allow Ford to keep the prices low. The 2006 Crown Victoria is a big car that offers a lot for the money. However, those with more to spend on a V8 sedan will prefer the modern, stylish Chrysler 300C.