  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1996 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Ford Crown Victoria for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$841 - $1,960
Used Crown Victoria for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The bean counters in Dearborn are ecstatic this year. Not only are Crown Victoria sales consistently surpassing those of its main competitor, the Chevrolet Caprice, but General Motors announced in May that the Caprice would be going out of production after an abbreviated 1996 production run. That means Ford can expect sales of the Crown Victoria to increase next year, helped along by orders for police cars and taxi cabs that would otherwise have gone to the Caprice.

Why is the Crown Vic surviving in a market segment that has dwindled to nearly nothing during the past decade? With base prices starting at just $20,000, the Crown Victoria represents exceptional value in an era when run-of-the-mill compact sedans routinely reach that same price. The Crown Vic is big, powerful, and attractive; just the thing for families who shun minivans and sport utilities.

Last year, the Crown Victoria got a facelift, sporting new tail lights and a revised grille. Newly styled wheels also debuted, and the instrument panel was updated with better controls and switches. For 1996, Ford introduces an alternative fuel model of the Crown Vic. Running on natural gas stored in tanks in the trunk and under the body, the modified 4.6-liter V8 pumps out 178 horsepower. Alternative fuel Crown Victorias will be base models equipped with the police package frame, brakes and suspension. Ford expects the car to be labeled an Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle.

Improvements this year include a new steering wheel featuring horn activation from any place on the center hub pad, improved transmission performance, better variable-assist power steering and a new gas cap. Gone from the Crown Victoria is a trunk cargo net, trailer towing package, JBL sound system and locking lug nuts for the alloy wheels.

Think about this: the Crown Vic costs just over $26,000 fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs more than $30,000, and the much smaller Toyota Camry XLE costs $25,000; despite a wimpy (in comparison) V6, tight seating for five, and a comparatively minuscule trunk. Sporting a big car floaty ride and twitchy chassis dynamics at speed, the Crown Victoria is nonetheless comfortable. It actually feels smaller when underway than the exterior girth would have you expect. Still, we think the soon-to-be-extinct GM full sizers are more accommodating, and the Chevrolet Impala SS is easily the better driver. Until the Impala SS is no longer available at the local Chevy dealer, the Crown Victoria finishes second best in the full-sized sedan class.

1996 Highlights

A new steering wheel and gas cap are standard, and some equipment has been dropped from the roster, including the JBL sound system and trailer towing package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Car!
youngelvis,08/28/2014
I bought my Crown Victoria LX with 84000 on it. Has ALL the options, including Memory Seat! Digital Dash, Premium Sound System, Air Suspension and Digital Climate Controls! What an amazing Car! Now has almost 300K on it! Original Engine, Transmission! I've only had to change the A/C Compressor and Water Pump! Have gone through almost FOUR Sets of Tires! Driven on 19 Hour One Day Trips with this Car! My Drummer calls it the "Flying Couch"! What a comfortable, yet quiet car. Gets almost 24 MPG. Tows amazingly well! Trailer and Boat!
Get up and go the cheap way
Marsha Colucci,10/25/2015
S 4dr Sedan
I can drive from south Lawton, Oklahoma to Mobile, Alabama on $50.00 for gas. This car does not use any oil. I had to do little work to this car. I have bought 2 batteries, upper ball joints on front (both), shocks all around, belt, and gas cap. I bought this car in 2005. It had 23000 miles and looked new. It needs a paint job as the paint is fading but I have never had a car as good as this one. I have several people tell me if and when I want to get rid of it to let them know. They are amazed of the gas mileage. I have traveled with other people, they were in their car, I was in mine, they had to stop for gas and every third stop I would fill up only using half a tank. They were amazed. That was from south of Lawton, Oklahoma to Mobile, Alabama. Great Car!!!!!!!!!!!!
1996 Crown Vic is great car
mike_weiss,06/03/2003
My father got this car from a retiring cop in NYC. It is seriously the greatest car I have ever driven, and I own 3 other cars; a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, a 2002 Lincoln LSE, and a 1998 Ford Windstar. The Vic just gives me a good feeling when I am driving it.
1996 Crown Victoria
Easley,12/31/2003
Good solid car. Watch the plastic intake manifold (it splits and sprays water on the alternator). Also, the transmission can be faulty on shifting (it stutters between gears due to bad shift timing and faulty fluid).
See all 16 reviews of the 1996 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford Crown Victoria

Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Ford Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Ford Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 1996 Ford Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,921.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,335.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,610.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,762.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Crown Victoria lease specials

Related Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles