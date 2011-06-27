  1. Home
2000 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Considerable interior space, lots of luxury for a reasonable price, ski racks make you look like a police cruiser.
  • Lacks refinement, ski racks make you look like a police cruiser.
Used Crown Victoria for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

This is our favorite full-size sedan under $30K. You don't have to be a cop, a taxi driver or a Floridian to appreciate the Vic.

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Fords. The Blue Oval is the only manufacturer building such cars these days. Decades-old technology allows Ford to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments, or just those who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute.

The grand dame of the Ford lineup was redesigned in 1998, getting improved steering and handling, a formal roofline, a more prominent grille, a new hood and revised rear styling. Consequently, not much changes for 2000. The Crown Victoria does receive many of the safety changes that Ford has implemented across the line for 2000. The mobster -- er, emergency trunk release allows people who are trapped in the trunk to release the hatch. The child seat anchor brackets in the back seat provide parents and caregivers an improved method to buckle in their child safety seats more securely. The system secures child safety seats using tethers that attach to the anchor brackets, in addition to traditional safety belts.

These days the Ford Crown Victoria and its Mercury Grand Marquis stablemate offer much more value than most compact and midsize cars being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: the Crown Vic costs just over $26,000 fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs more than $30,000, and the much smaller Toyota Camry XLE costs $25,000; despite a wimpy (in comparison) V6, tight seating for five, and a comparatively small trunk.

In stock trim, the Crown Victoria drives and handles like you would expect a big American sedan to do. It's comfortable, but it's all too happy to float around over bumps. The handling and performance group adds a few horsepower and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys backcountry highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations. The Watt's Linkage rear suspension gives this car's rear axle a 400 percent increase in rigidity, a real payoff in the handling department. Larger brake rotors with dual piston calipers help pull the car down from high speeds without overheating. The Crown Victoria's traction control operates at all speeds, using the antilock brakes and engine spark retardation to keep the rear wheels from slipping.

So, if you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport-utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, we hope that you like the Crown Victoria. It's your only choice for an American full-size, rear-wheel-drive sedan.

2000 Highlights

New safety items have been added, including an emergency trunk release, child seat-anchor brackets and the Belt Minder system. The rear-axle ratio for Crown Victorias with the handling package changes from 3.27 to 3.55, for quicker acceleration. Two new shades of green are offered -- Tropical Green and Dark Green Satin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
35 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

police interceptor crown victoria
policeintercep,12/11/2012
I would say the interceptor crown victoria is the best vehicle I have ever purchased. Very reliable and fun to drive. The crown victoria is the perfect "get out of town car". Long distance driving is very comfortable in the crown victoria. Lots of power and easy to pass those slow sunday drivers in front of you. I would recommend the crown victoria to a friend or family member.
2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX
Officer_ndogg,04/07/2002
This is a great car for the money. The V8 engine performs very well, moving this big car to 60 in a pretty decent amount of time, and it gets decent fuel mileage. The ride is very smooth and soaks up bumps with ease. Handling is good for a car this size. The interior is very spacious, though the back seat is not as big as you'd imagine. Controls are a bit dated (it comes with a cassette player) and quality can be an issue. Overall, you get a lot for your money in a car that can outperform most more expensive vehicles.
A solid alternative to SUVs and minivans
Trav,03/01/2002
This is a solid, reliable, well-performing car. Get the Handling Package if you have the choice. I think you could fit a minivan in the enormous trunk of this car. It can literally swallow 10-days worth of clothes and gear for 4 people + 2 kids without having a single item in the cabin. The back seat sleeps one and the trunk could sleep 2.
Poor Man's Cadillac.
CrownVicsPIsRule,06/17/2008
I bought a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor In April of 2008 that had about 57,000 miles on it. It was in great condition and was only $4000. It's great for family trips and real fun to drive. It has plenty of passing power and is fast off the line. The engine is very quiet and the transmission shifts quiet softly. Mine is Performance White and looks like an unmarked police car. Cars tend to move aside for me on the highways and people aways drive carefully when I'm around.
See all 35 reviews of the 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Ford Crown Victoria

Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

