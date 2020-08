Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

Bob Rohrman Hyundai - Lafayette / Indiana

All Maintenance Up To Date!!, EXSTENSIVLEY RECONDITIONED!!!, GOING FAST. DONT MISS OUT ON THIS SUPER 2004 Ford Crown Victoria, Local Trade, Low Miles at only just 136915, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, STILL SMELLS LIKE NEW. Clean CARFAX. 2004 Ford Crown Victoria RWD LX Vibrant White Clearcoat 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FAFP74W34X131479

Stock: U4016A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020