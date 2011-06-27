Vehicle overview

Full-size V8-powered sedans may be making a comeback in the 21st century, but the Crown Victoria is one of a few large, rear-wheel-drive sedans that never left. The 2007 Ford Crown Victoria traces its roots to the 1980 model year when Ford adopted the name for a high-line trim level on the full-size LTD sedan. As a side note, Ford also used "Crown Victoria" for a fancier version of the mid-1950s Fairlane coupe. Soon after that 1980 model, all of Ford's full-size sedans became known as LTD Crown Victorias. The Crown Vic's model run has continued uninterrupted since then, with only one major makeover taking place, in 1992, which is when the "LTD" moniker was dropped.

Unlike its modern competition, the Crown Victoria uses body-on-frame construction, and although this does the car no favors in the ride and handling department, it's both durable and cost-effective -- that's why taxicab companies and police departments like it. In 2003, Ford fitted the car with an all-new frame, a redesigned front suspension and rack and pinion steering, which improved the Crown Vic's crash performance and handling. Overall, though, it still can't match the refinement and agility of peers like the Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon, which are unibody designs with fully independent suspensions.

For those willing to give up some refinement, the 2007 Ford Crown Victoria offers compelling value: Prices start in the mid-$20Ks and you can get a nicely equipped one for well under $30,000. Upscale features like a navigation system, high-end sound system and Bluetooth are nowhere to be found, of course, but for the typical Crown Vic buyer who just wants a big, comfortable V8 sedan, that won't be much of a problem. Everyone else shopping in the large-sedan segment is advised to try the Ford's modern-day competition first.