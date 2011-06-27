  1. Home
2007 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, room for six, rear-wheel drive, V8 performance, comfy ride, good crash test scores.
  • Old-tech underpinnings result in sloppy handling, dated interior design and materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A throwback from an earlier era, the rear-drive, body-on-frame Ford Crown Victoria offers decent value for budget-minded buyers who want lots of room and V8 power. More demanding shoppers will prefer the refinement, agility and style of its newer competition.

Vehicle overview

Full-size V8-powered sedans may be making a comeback in the 21st century, but the Crown Victoria is one of a few large, rear-wheel-drive sedans that never left. The 2007 Ford Crown Victoria traces its roots to the 1980 model year when Ford adopted the name for a high-line trim level on the full-size LTD sedan. As a side note, Ford also used "Crown Victoria" for a fancier version of the mid-1950s Fairlane coupe. Soon after that 1980 model, all of Ford's full-size sedans became known as LTD Crown Victorias. The Crown Vic's model run has continued uninterrupted since then, with only one major makeover taking place, in 1992, which is when the "LTD" moniker was dropped.

Unlike its modern competition, the Crown Victoria uses body-on-frame construction, and although this does the car no favors in the ride and handling department, it's both durable and cost-effective -- that's why taxicab companies and police departments like it. In 2003, Ford fitted the car with an all-new frame, a redesigned front suspension and rack and pinion steering, which improved the Crown Vic's crash performance and handling. Overall, though, it still can't match the refinement and agility of peers like the Chrysler 300 and Toyota Avalon, which are unibody designs with fully independent suspensions.

For those willing to give up some refinement, the 2007 Ford Crown Victoria offers compelling value: Prices start in the mid-$20Ks and you can get a nicely equipped one for well under $30,000. Upscale features like a navigation system, high-end sound system and Bluetooth are nowhere to be found, of course, but for the typical Crown Vic buyer who just wants a big, comfortable V8 sedan, that won't be much of a problem. Everyone else shopping in the large-sedan segment is advised to try the Ford's modern-day competition first.

2007 Ford Crown Victoria models

The 2007 Ford Crown Victoria is a full-size sedan available in base and LX trim levels. The base model comes with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, split bench seating with eight-way power adjustments for the driver, a CD stereo, cruise control, full power accessories and keyless entry. Stepping up to the LX gets you alloy wheels, automatic climate control, an overhead console with a compass, and rear-seat reading lights.

Crown Victoria LX buyers can opt for the Premium Sport Handling and Performance Package, which provides 17-inch wheels, an upgraded suspension, dual exhaust, leather upholstery and bucket seats with a console-mounted shift lever (note that choosing this package drops seating capacity to five). The LX Premier Group adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a power front passenger seat, an in-dash CD changer and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A moonroof, laminated side glass (that provides a quieter interior) and a full-size spare tire are stand-alone extras.

2007 Highlights

There are a handful of packaging changes on the 2007 Ford Crown Victoria. A CD player and keyless entry become standard items on the base model, while an alarm system and daytime running lamps are now optional on all Crown Vics. The LX Sport trim level is discontinued, and its upgraded suspension, 17-inch wheels and dual exhaust system are part of the optional Premium Sport Handling and Performance Package now available on the regular LX. A leather interior is also included in that package. Powertrain warranty coverage increases to five years/60,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

Despite its 2-ton curb weight, the rear-wheel-drive Crown Victoria feels reasonably quick, thanks to a 4.6-liter V8 engine that pumps out 224 horsepower and 272 pound-feet of torque. LX models equipped with the Premium Sport Handling and Performance Package are rated for 239 hp and 287 lb-ft of torque, thanks to their upgraded exhaust system. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. Crown Vics equipped with the sport package have an upgraded torque converter and shorter rear-axle gearing (3.27:1 versus the standard 2.73:1), which make for quicker acceleration off the line.

Safety

The 2007 Ford Crown Victoria comes with four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD). Traction control and power-adjustable pedals are optional on all Crown Vics, while front seat-mounted side airbags are available only on the LX model. When equipped with the side airbags, the Crown Victoria earned a perfect five stars across the board in all NHTSA frontal and side-impact crash tests. Ford's big sedan also earned a "Good" rating (the highest) in frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS.

Driving

Solid acceleration and a forgiving ride quality are the Crown Victoria's main strengths. Handling is acceptable, but there's no getting around this sedan's substantial weight and dimensions, much less its decades-old platform. If you're looking for nothing more than a family cruiser, the Vic will suffice. But if you want a full-size car that feels nimble and refined, the Chrysler 300C or Toyota Avalon will suit you better.

Interior

The Crown Vic can seat six passengers, thanks to a column-mounted shifter and standard front bench seat; the Premium Sport Handling and Performance Package drops capacity to five by putting a floor shifter and bucket seats up front. If you've ridden in a taxicab recently, you know that interior design and materials quality are not among the Crown Victoria's strengths. For better or for worse, it's basic, roomy and comfortable. The 21-cubic-foot trunk will easily swallow a week's worth of luggage for four adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.4
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Power and Reliability
Don Gargaro,01/16/2018
Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan SWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This car runs like its brand new. It’s been well maintained and there are no leaks or squeaks. It’s fast too. The only issues are in HVAC - Heat and AC work but need fan (switch?) and blender door(Attenuator)
CVPI - What a Value!
billjohdoittod,07/18/2011
I've had this 2007 CVPI for about seven months. I wanted one of these because of all the heavy-duty stuff that makes it virtually indestructible. And it is. The ride is stiff (not a problem for me) and the car goes exactly where I tell it to go. It's not a race car, but it is a car that I would trust in situations where a "softer" car would have problems. Seven months, no problems. I happily recommend them to others, and if this one is ever wrecked, I'll look for another one as the replacement.
Quality Car
Pete,04/16/2008
This is my first new Crown Vic after four used ones ranging from a 1984 to a 2000. It's a very comfortable car to drive, handles well and has a lot of room. It has the sport package, with console, buckets and leather upholstery; I did have the dealer replace the 17" original rims with 16" so I could use snow tires on it (a must in upstate New York). I couldn't be more pleased; it's incredible that Ford is phasing the car out -- I'd trade for another one in the future if I can find a good, low-mileage one with significantly less mileage than I'll have on this one at the time, but I know Crown Vics can go 200000 miles, so I'm not in any hurry.
I'm On My Third
kybfore,04/24/2008
This is the third Crown Vic I have owned. I ran the first to 141K and the second to 176K. I have put 14K on this one to date. While the ride on this one is a bit stiff, it is compensated by excellent handling. My wife just says, "It's fun to drive." On a recent road trip of over 850 miles, I held my speed down to 65 and got 30.6 MPG overall, without air. Now, tell me what other vehile gets that fuel efficiency in the comfort provided by the CV? I understand that Ford is discontinuing the CV for consumer use, so I will probably have to go to the Grand Marquis in 8-10 years when this one needs replacement.
See all 10 reviews of the 2007 Ford Crown Victoria
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan SWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan LWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

