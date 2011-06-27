  1. Home
1999 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • If you buy a white Crown Victoria and put a ski rack on it, people on the freeway will think that you are a police officer and will move out of the left lane. The Crown Victoria also offers considerable interior space and luxury at a reasonable price.
  • Police cars are not the pinnacle of coolness.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Fords. The Blue Oval is the only manufacturer building such cars these days. Decades-old technology allows Ford to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments, or just those who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute.

The grand dame of the Ford lineup was redesigned in 1998, getting a formal roofline, more prominent grille, new hood and revised rear styling. Additional changes to the 1998 model included simplifying the option lists and improving the steering and handling. For 1999, Ford makes antilock brakes standard on both models, adds a stereo with cassette to the Base model's standard equipment list, and swaps a few colors around. Added in mid-1996, the natural gas engine remains an available, if pricey, option. Amazingly, this engine makes the natural gas-equipped Crown Victoria one of the cleanest burning cars sold in the United States.

These days the Ford Crown Victoria and its Mercury Grand Marquis stablemate offer much more value than most compact and mid-size cars being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: the Crown Vic costs just over $26,000 fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs more than $30,000, and the much smaller Toyota Camry XLE costs $25,000; despite a wimpy (in comparison) V6, tight seating for five, and a comparatively small trunk.

Sporting a big car floaty ride, the Crown Victoria is nonetheless comfortable. The handling and performance group adds a few horsepower and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys backcountry highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations. New last year was a Watt's Linkage rear suspension that gives this car's rear axle a 400-percent increase in rigidity, a real payoff in the handling department. Larger brake rotors with dual piston calipers were also added last year, and help pull the car down from high speeds without overheating. The Crown Victoria's traction control, also added in the 1998 redesign, operates at all speeds, using the antilock brakes and engine spark retardation to keep the rear wheels from slipping.

So, if you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, we hope that you like the Crown Victoria. It's your only choice for an American, full-size, rear-wheel drive sedan.

1999 Highlights

Antilock brakes are now standard on Base and LX models. A stereo with cassette player is also newly standard on the Base model. Deep Wedgewood Blue, Light Blue and Harvest Gold are new exterior colors. Medium Wedgewood Blue, Light Denim Blue and Light Prairie Tan are no longer available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(69%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
36 reviews
See all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

POWERFUL,SPORT CAR HANDLING
David S.,08/03/2015
4dr Sedan
Iam the proud owner of a 1999 crown Victoria, base model. it has 147,000 miles on it and still running strong! ive only had to do basic matin. ive done some mods like dual exsaust,MSD coils, and a K&N air filter. this car is fast, great handling for a fullsize 4 door car. gets awesome MPG on highway for a fullsize car. its also one of best build considering its a BODY ON FRAME car. no uni-body crap here! I would recommend this car to anybody looking for a safe,reiliable,good fuel economy car.
Problematic Ford
James,04/06/2006
This is my first and last Ford vehicle. I like the car but it has cost me $9000 in repairs over the last 14 months. The plastic intake manifold cracked 1 month out of extended warranty and Ford corporation would not help whatsoever. I thought I had done my research on this car but perhaps mine is a lemon. I have had numerous electrical problems, replaced many coils. Brake jobs are quite frequent. The fenders have rusted through. There has been a high speed vibration that even Ford cannot figure out. I am absolutely disgusted with the repairs and the cost of repairs on this. You have just pushed another die hard American car lover to swing over to Japanese. Ford...your time is running out!
No longer available to the public
skaizun,10/18/2008
The "cop car", as my friends call it, has had only one minor repair (idle air control valve $200) in the nine years I've owned it (original owner; 84k miles as of 10/2008), excluding basic maintenance, tires, batteries, and fluids. Not the best car I've owned (that honor goes to my 77 Pont Bonneville, bought used), but I'd buy it, again, if I could (Ford no longer makes it available to the public, although its upscale, sister car, the Mercury Grand Marquis is similar).
Paid $10,000 for 99CVLX w/25K miles
Georgia Troutman,10/07/2003
Bulletproof engine that pulls hard under throttle, even at 70MPH! Smooth comfortable ride. 25MPG at 70MPH+ on the highway, with the air on...try that with anything else that is a V-8!! God Bless Big US built V-8 engines powering rear wheel drives!! You will not find a better deal, in terms of bang for the buck, power, ride and MPG than a used Crown Vic. This car had 25,000 miles on in in 6/02, stickered for $26,000, looked damn near brand new, and we paid $10,300 out the door.
See all 36 reviews of the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Ford Crown Victoria

