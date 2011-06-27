Estimated values
2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$2,879
|$3,408
|Clean
|$1,665
|$2,558
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,917
|$2,283
|Rough
|$814
|$1,277
|$1,533
Estimated values
2002 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,462
|$2,887
|Clean
|$1,471
|$2,188
|$2,569
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,640
|$1,934
|Rough
|$719
|$1,092
|$1,299
Estimated values
2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,740
|$2,804
|$3,366
|Clean
|$1,543
|$2,492
|$2,996
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,868
|$2,255
|Rough
|$755
|$1,243
|$1,515