2001 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of interior room, upgraded horsepower for 2001, comfortable ride, excellent crash-test ratings.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, not much rear interior storage space, lack of refinement, roof-mounted bike rack makes car look like police cruiser.
Edmunds' Expert Review

This is our favorite full-size sedan under $30K. You don't have to be a cop, a taxi driver or a Floridian to appreciate the Vic.

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Fords. The Blue Oval is the only manufacturer building such cars these days. Decades-old technology allows Ford to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments, or just those who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute.

These days the Ford Crown Victoria and its Mercury Grand Marquis stablemate offer much more value than most compact and midsize cars being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: the Crown Vic costs less than 30 grand fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs several thousand dollars more.

The five- or six-passenger Crown Vic is available in either base-model trim or upscale LX trim. Both have similar levels of equipment, though optional features like automatic climate control and leather seating are only available on the LX model.

Both versions get mild interior updates for 2001. There are new front-door map pockets, a relocated digital clock, new switches for the power mirrors, traction control and headlights and a new horn system. The best addition is the optional adjustable gas and brake pedals. The pedals can be moved up to 3 inches towards the driver to improve comfort and to keep shorter drivers from sitting too close to the steering wheel-mounted airbag.

The Crown Victoria was never a slouch in terms of acceleration (as you would hope, seeing as how so many police departments use it), and this year Ford bumped the output of the 4.6-liter V8 engine to 220 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered is a four-speed automatic.

In stock trim, the Crown Victoria drives and handles like you would expect a big American sedan to. It's comfortable, but it's all too happy to float around over bumps. The handling and performance package adds a few horsepower (boosting output to 235) and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys backcountry highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations.

And if you do plan to haul around a family, you can sleep better at night knowing that the Crown Victoria scores well in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests. Last year's model did very well, so the 2001 safety improvements (a crash severity sensor, safety belt pre-tensioners, dual-stage airbags and seat position sensors) should make the Crown Vic even better.

If you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport-utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, we hope that you like the Crown Victoria. It's your only choice for an American full-size, rear-wheel-drive sedan.

2001 Highlights

Power from the V8 engine is increased. The interior gets minor improvements and an optional adjustable pedal assembly. Safety has been improved via a crash severity sensor, safety belt pre-tensioners, dual-stage airbags and seat-position sensors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Crown Victoria.

Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sensible Muscle Car
Black Beauty,09/21/2004
I bought one of the first CV Sport Models in 01. It is comfortable and sporty. Some women like it and some hate it. Being single I would prefer women like it. Its forboding and I get kidded about it looking like a police car. But what do they know! It is a very sensible car and I consider it a muscle car not unlike a Mustang although most women would perfer the Mustang. Rides great and handles well with fair gas milege.
Police Interceptor Tough as Nails
fordmustang_27,02/19/2012
I bought this car from auction in september 2011. Its the 2001 crown vic P71. Had low miles og 86k. It was a take home detective car. I bought it b/c it was in such good shape. Mechanically perfect absolutly no promblems what so ever. I loved the look, power, and comfort of it right away. It looked like a regular street car since it has the street package but i transformed it to a legit cop car. I did tint, center caps and spot light and came out great. Its silver and look very sharp with all the black I incorperated into it. Iv put 5000 miles on and i had no problems with it. Just did two oil changes and brakes thats it. Very reliable and dependable car. I will definitly buy another.
Most Reliable Car On The Planet
viclover,04/08/2009
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I just keep buying tires and change the oil. I havent had to do anything to my ex cop car. After the pigs beat it up for 130k miles I put another 190k on her. She is at 420k miles and still going.
A great bargin with lots of character.
fieldtd,08/28/2011
This review is for the Police Interceptor model of the Crown Vic. I bought mine at a bargain price with low mileage, but some work needed, almost immediately after it was decommissioned from a metro police department. More than a year and several repairs later, I can say that this car was still a great deal: it's fairly reliable, comfortable, gets decent gas millage for a 2-ton car: about 19 city 25 highway if driven with a light foot (driving like Mad Max nets something closer to 15/20) and is very fun to drive. It also has a lot of character: there really aren't many other contemporary cars like it on the road. If Ford still made them, the first car I'd buy new would be another Crown Vic.
See all 14 reviews of the 2001 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Ford Crown Victoria

Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

