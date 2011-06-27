  1. Home
  Ford Crown Victoria
  Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria
  Review
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Almost 3 tons of fun
Brad,12/03/2015
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This car is large yet nimble and the performance police interceptor is fun to drive. got no problems passing people on the freeway, this is where she likes to stretch those legs. The cost for repairs is pretty cheap for a 2010 which I haven't had to do other then the blower motor easy to work on. To much to list about why I am happy with this car all I have to say is full frame and rear wheel drive, what else could you ask for.
Happy owner.
stanley marshall,03/10/2016
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This is a full size car,there fore your friends and family who own small cars will call on you to drive when there is more than two in the group. At the same time calling your deficient sized vehicle a "land yacht", a "tank",a "barge",a"boat" while the four of them sit in comfort saying that they hardly ever have to put gas in their car. I guess not, because they are always in my Crown Vic.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria

Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,768.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,764.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,984.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

