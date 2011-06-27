2010 Ford Crown Victoria Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,805 - $5,933
Used Crown Victoria for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Brad,12/03/2015
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This car is large yet nimble and the performance police interceptor is fun to drive. got no problems passing people on the freeway, this is where she likes to stretch those legs. The cost for repairs is pretty cheap for a 2010 which I haven't had to do other then the blower motor easy to work on. To much to list about why I am happy with this car all I have to say is full frame and rear wheel drive, what else could you ask for.
stanley marshall,03/10/2016
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This is a full size car,there fore your friends and family who own small cars will call on you to drive when there is more than two in the group. At the same time calling your deficient sized vehicle a "land yacht", a "tank",a "barge",a"boat" while the four of them sit in comfort saying that they hardly ever have to put gas in their car. I guess not, because they are always in my Crown Vic.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge