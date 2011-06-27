  1. Home
2008 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Own two Crown Vic's LX 2001 & 2008
J Coen,11/15/2015
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
The Crown Victoria is an iconic car. For long road trips and four trips around town this car has no competition. The Crown Victoria handles like a dream, it accelerates quickly into merging traffic on the freeway, it's a joy drive. It was a disappointment to see Ford just continue this car in 2011. I don't think that there will be another vehicle as reliable, as comfortable, or as cheap to operate As a Crown Victoria. There will be many on the road for the years to come because this powertrain has a long life. Parts are easy to obtain and repairs are relatively cheap and straightforward.
Luxury at a low price!
Randy Swenson,05/13/2016
LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This car has been week maintained with all records available. It has newer tires, new battery, all electrical checked and only 109,000 freeway miles. It rides and drives like a dream and has a huge trunk and plenty of legroom in back. The front seats are lumbar adjustable, making for a comfortable long driving experience.
Great on duty and off duty...
David Ibarra,05/18/2009
As a veteran law enforcement officer I have driven a lot of police vehicles. The best patrol vehicle is a "Crown Vic" I love it so much I bought my own. This is a safe and reliable vehicle. When you drive it, it is so comfortable that it feels like your in your sofa chair. Why spend thousands more for a foreign vehicle. I trust my Crown Vic on duty and off duty.
Unbeatable
eflatblues,04/15/2009
This is hands down the most dependable, well made,and has the most value of any vehicle I have ever owed. I purchased from a local dealer for 14,400, (original sticker in glove box @ 30k). There is absolutely nothing available tht offers what this car does for that kind of money. Unfortunately, I was hit by a drunk driver going about 15- 20mph while I was stopped at a corner. The drivers door took all of the impact from his 1989 Buick Park Ave. I was not injured and 3 weeks, a new door and paint later the car was back to me in perfect shape. Quiet, comfortable, fuel efficient, (20mpg mixed cylce) and unbelieveable safe. Why Ford quit making these is beyond me. Great Car!
See all 6 reviews of the 2008 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
