The Crown Victoria is an iconic car. For long road trips and four trips around town this car has no competition. The Crown Victoria handles like a dream, it accelerates quickly into merging traffic on the freeway, it's a joy drive. It was a disappointment to see Ford just continue this car in 2011. I don't think that there will be another vehicle as reliable, as comfortable, or as cheap to operate As a Crown Victoria. There will be many on the road for the years to come because this powertrain has a long life. Parts are easy to obtain and repairs are relatively cheap and straightforward.

