I bought this at about 76k miles, I now have almost 83k. It is all black and leather interior, just about all the extras you can add. I drove this from Austin, Texas to Pennsylvania. It was a 1600 miles trip and the car was fully packed, back seat included. I still got 24-25 mpg. City driving is about 18 but for a V8 and how heavy the car is, not bad at all. I love it and wouldn't sell it at all. Great power and actually a head turner, probably cause they think I am undercover ;). People do move out of the way on the highway though. I do plan on adding some extras like intake and exhaust etc for even more of a muscle car.

