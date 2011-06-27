  1. Home
2005 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, rear-wheel-drive performance, standard ABS, room for six, comfortable ride, excellent crash test results.
  • Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, dated interior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the last traditional rear-drive, body-on-frame full-size sedans, the Crown Vic is a favorite of taxi cab drivers, police departments and those looking for a lot of room at a reasonable price. However, those with more money to spend on a V8 sedan will prefer the modern, stylish Chrysler 300C.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Crown Victoria this year.

Consumer reviews

5(77%)
4(21%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Buy it!
ghost261,10/17/2012
I bought this at about 76k miles, I now have almost 83k. It is all black and leather interior, just about all the extras you can add. I drove this from Austin, Texas to Pennsylvania. It was a 1600 miles trip and the car was fully packed, back seat included. I still got 24-25 mpg. City driving is about 18 but for a V8 and how heavy the car is, not bad at all. I love it and wouldn't sell it at all. Great power and actually a head turner, probably cause they think I am undercover ;). People do move out of the way on the highway though. I do plan on adding some extras like intake and exhaust etc for even more of a muscle car.
Simply Amazed!
collegestudent21,12/09/2009
I was definitely not planning on buying a crown victoria, my previous car, died a week before I was suppose to start college, i had a 2000 Toyota Camry, only had 98,000 miles and the car died. I got my 05 crown victoria from my grandmother, she bought a new 08 grand marqauis. I've had the car for a year and a half. The reliability has been great so far, it had 18,000 miles when I got it, it has 47,000 miles as of today, has not had any problems os far. The ride is extremely smooth, car has amazing power, i catch myself speeding alot. The seats are extremely comfortable, and lastly the gas mileage is amazing, on two different trips, i got an average of 28 MPG, I was shocked.
Six years, 76000 miles
sk8teacher,07/14/2011
Bought new in Sept 2005. Had every option available for the LX, and was over $30k. Got a really great deal and have loved the car. We live 45 miles outside of DC and average 22-23mpg mixed driving, and 26-28mpg highway. You can ride all day and never get tired. Very smooth ride. Use the cruise control on the highway or you will find yourself going well over the speed limit it is so smooth and effortless. It still amazes me how much you can get into the trunk. At 21 cubic feet, it is huge! If you can find someone willing to part with theirs, buy it. You won't be disappointed.
2005 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
YK23,09/27/2010
I bought my car used. I have only driven it for 5 minutes and was ready to buy the car. Has plenty of room and comfort + the launch is amazing for such a big car. Recently did a road trip (1200 km) and averaged about 10 L/ 100 km (about 30 mpg). My car has a lot of mileage (232 000 km) and still runs very strong. I recommend this car to anyone. I'm 22 and I love the way it handles on the highway + people never get on your way at nights :)
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and LX Sport 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 2005 Ford Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Ford Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 2005 Ford Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,067.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,554.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,415.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,389.

