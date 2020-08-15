Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

Patriot Chevrolet Buick - Bartlesville / Oklahoma

Champagne 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L 8-Cylinder SFI SOHC

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 2FAFP74W03X124603

Stock: PC2495AB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020