1998 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • Last of the rear-wheel drive Intersate cruisers. Improvements this year include better ride and handling.
  • Engine is a bit weak for a car this big. We would like to see Ford's 5.4-liter V8 slide into this car's engine bay.
List Price Estimate
$983 - $2,285
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Ford. The gang at the Blue Oval are the only ones building such cars these days. Decades-old technology allows Ford to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments and those who need space and don't want a minivan or sport-ute.

This grand dame of the Ford lineup gets a formal roofline this year, identical to the very conservative Grand Marquis sold by Mercury dealers. Additional changes to the 1998 model include simplifying the option lists and improving steering and handling. Added in mid-1996, the natural gas engine remains an available, if pricey, option. Amazingly, this engine makes the Crown Victoria the cleanest burning combustion engine sold in the United States.

These days the Ford Crown Victoria and its Mercury Grand Marquis stablemate offer much more value than most compact and mid-size cars that are being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: the Crown Vic costs just over $27,000 fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs more than $30,000, and the much smaller Toyota Camry XLE costs $25,000; despite a wimpy (in comparison) V6, tight seating for five and a comparatively small trunk. Sporting a big car floaty ride and twitchy chassis dynamics at speed, the Crown Victoria is nonetheless comfortable. The handling and performance group adds a few horsepower and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys backcountry highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations. New for 1998 is a Watt's Linkage rear suspension that gives this car's rear axle a 400-percent increase rigidity; a realpayoff in the handling department. Larger brake rotors with dual piston calipers are also new this year, and help pull the car down from high speeds without overheating. Lastly, the traction control has been upgraded in the 1998 Crown Victoria to operate at all speeds.

So, if you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan, we hope that you like the Crown Victoria. It's your only choice.

1998 Highlights

A formal roofline graces this favorite of police officers and taxi drivers. To further add to the Crown Victoria's driving excitement, the power steering and suspension have been improved.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(59%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LUV MY '98 VICKY
sally5266,08/08/2014
I luv my CV, bought it new in 98 and have had so little trouble with it except for batteries / tires. but since 2009 the check engine keeps coming on. i have a great mechanic but i just picked car up from a week at mechanic and the check engine lite came on an hour after we left. i hardly drive the car but in the heat in TX id rather not ride the bus. Ford has GREAT! a/c!!! i wanted a car w/ that was cheap to fix if any problems and i got the most comfy driving car ever! I really wish Ford would remake the CV b/c for large ppl or just a comfy ride this is the car! :) Ive been in a few scraps so car not perf on outside but I only have 70,000 miles on the car.
Best Car I have Ever Owned
fordltd,08/09/2010
Out of all the cars I have ever owned I would say my 98 Vicky is the best and most reliable. I now have 140,000 miles on it and she is still running strong. A few years ago I changed it from a single exhaust to duals, and I changed the shocks and springs from the standard to the severe duty police shocks and springs, so the beast handles better on the roads and around corners. Also the dual exhaust adds a few extra horses giving it more power. It's a shame that Ford is discontinuing the CV's at the end of 2011. I wish they would reconsider and keep making them.
Its a Crown Victoria, enough said.
p71pride,07/09/2011
Mine is an ex-state police car. Served about 100k miles as a patrol car. I am the third owner and got it last fall with 172,000 on the clock. Now has 178k and she will still crank when you lay on the go pedal. Averages about 18 mpg, never left me stranded. Only had to put $170 and 10 minutes of work into it (Idle Air Control valve went, no biggie). Love the scream of the 4.6, factory dual exhaust is awesome. You will get a lot of unwanted attention in a police car though, so keep that in mind (gets old sometimes). They are the only cars that could survive 100k+ of police use then go another 100k easily with basic maintenance. Its no wonder the police have used them for over 20 years.
1998 Crown Vic LX with 212,000 Miles
Damiano from Buffalo,11/25/2009
This is a very well made car. I have owned this car for 7 years. Previous owner was an older man who only put 52,000 miles on it. I put an additional 160,000 Miles on it since. I will keep it for another year, and will bring it to about 245k. It is the most reliable car I have ever owned, and along with the Lincoln Town Car and Mercury Grand Marquis is the Most Reliable North American Made Vehicle.
See all 24 reviews of the 1998 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
