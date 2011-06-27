Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews
Part Tank Part Car Best Car Out there period.
I have owned a variety of vehicles and worked in a full auto repair shop for years. The Crown Victoria Ia an amazing vehicle. I get 22 MPG average. Lots of Power in the engine and for all and any electronics i want. Drive is smooth and it is very fun to work on with sooo much room. Even got hit by a rice burner couple dents missing side view mirror but the other cars front end was destroyed and bounced off my back tire!!! This car is a Tank on wheels!!!
old reliable
I have a love hate relationship with this car. I love that it has 122k on it an other than a few minor problems there hasn't been anything major happen with this car. I bought it because the reliability of these old school tools is reknowned in fleets and with loyal customers. The down side is that if the road is anything less than billiard table smooth the car rattles, squeaks, shakes, and shimmies its way over every bump and pothole on these budget deprived streets of Savannah. No sense of straight ahead on the road. Crosswinds blow the old girl all over the road. And yet, I average 20 miles to the gallon on my commute and can get up into the high 20's on road trips.
New car opinion
This is the 4th time I have bought this type of vehicle, I like the ride that is unsurpassed by ANY vehicle, in my opinion, and I have checked several cars that are priced a lot higher than the C.V. I witched to a chrysler product last year thinking I would like a smaller car but was dissapointed, so I returned to the Crown Vic, and am VERY satisfied with itcomfort
2002 Runner
This is a excellent car !! Just recently purchased my Crown Vic and it runs like a Champ !!! Motor is Powerful but Quiet !! The Interior is Excellent. SMooth Ride !! My Dream Car !! I lucked up and found my Vic 1 owner in excellent condition, Look Hard if you find one BUY IT !! ITZ Worth It !!
A Modern "Bluesmobile".
The P71 Crown Vic is a really cool car. If you like big and roomy, you'll love the former cop car Crown Vic. If you like good performance, you'll enjoy it too. Great acceleration with the 4.6L GT V8. Nice anti-lock brakes without a severe bucking bronco effect. Nice tight steering makes it quite maneuverable for a big car in city traffic but use two hands on the freeway at full speed. While not a race car, it does offer plenty of get up and go. It's no wonder cabbies like these birds! The main drawback is fuel consumption. I get about 15mpg (combined), so what you get is a car that is like the Concorde (the aircraft): Big, fast, and burns gas like one!
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500