Consumer Rating
(32)
1997 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons

  • This is the last of the big, rear-wheel drive American sedans. Comfy seating for six and cpapable handling, with the performance and handling group, and an incredibly low price make this car a winner for police departments and cross-country cruisers.
  • Muddled interior ergonomics make some of the controls awkward to operate.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If you've been pinching your pennies to buy a new full-size, rear-drive American sedan, we hope you like Ford. The gang at the Blue Oval are the only ones building such cars these days. Decades old technology allows Ford to keep the prices low, and the car is a favorite among fleet buyers for taxi companies, police departments, or just those who need space and towing power who don't want a minivan or pickup truck.

This grand dame of the Ford lineup received a mild makeover last year, so changes to the 1997 model amount to the shuffling of a few packages and the changing of a few colors. Added in mid-1996, the natural gas engine remains an available, if pricey, option. Amazingly, this engine makes the Crown Victoria the cleanest burning combustion engine sold in the United States. Something to consider if you need a full-size vehicle, but don't want to tick-off your Greenpeace neighbors.

These days, the Ford Crown Vic and its Mercury Grand Marquis stablemate offer much more value than most compact and mid-size cars that are being peddled at your local auto mall. Think about this: the Crown Vic costs just over $26,000 fully loaded with electric everything and a leather interior. In contrast, a similarly equipped Toyota Avalon runs more than $30,000, and the much smaller Toyota Camry XLE costs $25,000; despite a wimpy (in comparison) V6, tight seating for five, and a comparatively minuscule trunk. Sporting a big car floaty ride and twitchy chassis dynamics at speed, the Crown Victoria is nonetheless comfortable. The handling and performance group adds a few horsepower and improves the car's stability in the twisties; we recommend it to anyone who enjoys back-country highways more than mind-numbing interstates for their family vacations.

So, if you're one of the few people unwilling to pay for a sport utility's high insurance premiums and abysmal gas mileage and if you just can't stand the idea of a minivan this is about your only choice. That's OK though. Unless you can get you hands on a 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS, we think that this is the best full-size car value on the market.

1997 Highlights

After a mild facelift last year, the Crown Vic soldiers on with a few color changes, improved power steering and the addition of rear air suspension to the handling package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(69%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
32 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car value
racinchef,02/07/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
When I first saw this car I passed it by, but after looking at a few other cars on the lot the dealer pointed it out to me, so I looked at it more closely; from that point on this car has grown on me. The car is super reliable, gets good gas mileage on the highway, and rides very comfortably. A/C is awesome too! Replaced headliner, ball joint and upgraded OEM stereo. Also had all windows tinted except windshield. Great value car, I love it!
Absolutely in love!
Crown Queen,04/11/2016
S 4dr Sedan
I've had mine for 5 years, my first car and I love it. It handles well, accelerates quickly and is spacious and comfy. I do routine maintenance and just enjoy it. Its truly a well built vehicle and is sturdy and reliable.
Solid Choice
yankeev8,03/17/2011
Its a solid, dependable and comfortable car. Bought it from my aunt and have had no problems. Surprisingly good fuel economy, I easily average between 22-25 mpg driving with a bit of a heavy foot. Power is good as well, has no problem passing and gets up to speed quickly. Transmission shifts smoothly and down the highway the car is quiet aside from some minor wind noise from the back driver's side window. Has an absoluely huge drunk and lots of interior space. A very easy car to drive but one that you can have a bit of fun with too.
p71 police interceptor
qunicy,11/28/2003
this car is a heck of a lot of fun. if you can get a used police car get one.people wont tailgate you and give you plenty of room on the freeway.police package gives you heavy duty frame,oil and trans coolers, and heavy duty suspension. plus long life silicone hoses.the only drawback is the interior but when you can insert a lincoln ls leather interior.all is good
See all 32 reviews of the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1997 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Ford Crown Victoria

