1995 Ford Crown Victoria Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
New grille, trunk lid, wheels and bumpers freshen the Crown Victoria's styling. Rear window defroster and heated outside mirrors move from the options list to the standard equipment roster. A new interior includes a revised stereo, backlit door switches, restyled instrument panel and a fresh climate control system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
johnwaynedog,12/09/2011
I'm 31 Very happy with my CV. Bought it a year ago with less than 80K, I now have over 110K. Set of bakes all around and minor issues. Around 30 mpg at 75-80 mph. Drove from Chicago to Ct back to Chicago then down to Houston and off to San Fransisco and back to Houston. Awesome gas milage, great storage, super reliable, and comfortable for excessive highway driving. I've owned tauras, plymouth, camaro, buick, sable, Olds, riviera, lincoln, yukon, f350, olds, subaru and this. No other car would I trust to do that voyage I did. Great value for a V8 Rear wheel drive. Gonna rock it till the wheels fall off or I hit mega millions.
jeffery,04/23/2009
This is the first car that i have ever owned and it has been nothing but good to me it was an old detective's car out of texas and for a huge car it is excelent on gas and the normal wear and tear is cheap compared to other domestic cars i would definitely buy another one.
Stewie,02/19/2007
The Crown Vic is the best car I have ever owned. I have had no major problems and it has always been a joy to drive. I have owned Chevys, an F150, Dodges, Mazdas, Hondas, Toyotas, and a Lexus and the Crown Victoria is the best, hands down.
klaymoor,09/07/2005
Excellent vehicle for the money.
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
