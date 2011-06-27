  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
Ford Crown Victoria for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$734 - $1,711
Used Crown Victoria for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

New grille, trunk lid, wheels and bumpers freshen the Crown Victoria's styling. Rear window defroster and heated outside mirrors move from the options list to the standard equipment roster. A new interior includes a revised stereo, backlit door switches, restyled instrument panel and a fresh climate control system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Crown Victoria.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

excellent value
johnwaynedog,12/09/2011
I'm 31 Very happy with my CV. Bought it a year ago with less than 80K, I now have over 110K. Set of bakes all around and minor issues. Around 30 mpg at 75-80 mph. Drove from Chicago to Ct back to Chicago then down to Houston and off to San Fransisco and back to Houston. Awesome gas milage, great storage, super reliable, and comfortable for excessive highway driving. I've owned tauras, plymouth, camaro, buick, sable, Olds, riviera, lincoln, yukon, f350, olds, subaru and this. No other car would I trust to do that voyage I did. Great value for a V8 Rear wheel drive. Gonna rock it till the wheels fall off or I hit mega millions.
Police Package
jeffery,04/23/2009
This is the first car that i have ever owned and it has been nothing but good to me it was an old detective's car out of texas and for a huge car it is excelent on gas and the normal wear and tear is cheap compared to other domestic cars i would definitely buy another one.
The best car I have ever owned...
Stewie,02/19/2007
The Crown Vic is the best car I have ever owned. I have had no major problems and it has always been a joy to drive. I have owned Chevys, an F150, Dodges, Mazdas, Hondas, Toyotas, and a Lexus and the Crown Victoria is the best, hands down.
Worth it
klaymoor,09/07/2005
Excellent vehicle for the money.
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Ford Crown Victoria
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford Crown Victoria

Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,295.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,653.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,733.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,533.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Crown Victoria?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Crown Victoria lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles