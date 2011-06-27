1993 Ford Crown Victoria Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The touring sedan is no longer available. Front-end styling changes include the addition of a grille. Cupholders appear in the dashboard. An express-down feature shows up for the driver-side window. An electronic overdrive lock-out debuts on the automatic transmission and a traction control system is available with the antilock brakes option. A 10-disc CD changer and an auto-dimming mirror are new options.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Crown Victoria.
Most helpful consumer reviews
brianvicars,11/16/2012
236,000 miles and just keeps going. Bought it new in '93 loaded. Still gets good mileage and passes smog test every two years. Hope to keep it many more years.
bill,09/17/2010
Bought it used with 50,000. the valve seals went bad at 150,000. Dropped in a ford remanufactured engine and now has 210,000. Radio wend bad and have replace all window motors - TWICE! mileage on a trip was 30 on the old engine, only 27 on the new one, but the new one has much more pep. go figure. Great car, if I find another good used one, I'll buy it and put it on blocks.
quoizimoto,06/26/2002
Closing in on 600 000 miles (2nd engine). Rebuilt tranny twice. Experiencing some electrical problems on accessories. Last vehicle was an 84 Chevy Caprice retired after 400 000 miles - 305 V8.
maarilyn,10/01/2002
OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS I HAVE HAD NOTHING BUT CROWN VICS BUT AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED IT IS A PIG IN BAD WEATHER?? EVERY YEAR THEY CLAIM TO FIX THAT PROBLEM, BUT NEVER DO. MY SON JUST TOTALLED THE CAR LAST WEEK, ALTHOUGH HE WAS NOT SPEEDING, IT WAS RAINING AND THE CAR FISHTAILED WHEN HE STEPPED ON THE BRAKES!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
