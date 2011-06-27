  1. Home
1993 Ford Crown Victoria Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The touring sedan is no longer available. Front-end styling changes include the addition of a grille. Cupholders appear in the dashboard. An express-down feature shows up for the driver-side window. An electronic overdrive lock-out debuts on the automatic transmission and a traction control system is available with the antilock brakes option. A 10-disc CD changer and an auto-dimming mirror are new options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Crown Victoria.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Keeps going and going
brianvicars,11/16/2012
236,000 miles and just keeps going. Bought it new in '93 loaded. Still gets good mileage and passes smog test every two years. Hope to keep it many more years.
Bad valve seals
bill,09/17/2010
Bought it used with 50,000. the valve seals went bad at 150,000. Dropped in a ford remanufactured engine and now has 210,000. Radio wend bad and have replace all window motors - TWICE! mileage on a trip was 30 on the old engine, only 27 on the new one, but the new one has much more pep. go figure. Great car, if I find another good used one, I'll buy it and put it on blocks.
U.S. Cruiser with Beast under hood.
quoizimoto,06/26/2002
Closing in on 600 000 miles (2nd engine). Rebuilt tranny twice. Experiencing some electrical problems on accessories. Last vehicle was an 84 Chevy Caprice retired after 400 000 miles - 305 V8.
PIG IN SNOW
maarilyn,10/01/2002
OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS I HAVE HAD NOTHING BUT CROWN VICS BUT AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED IT IS A PIG IN BAD WEATHER?? EVERY YEAR THEY CLAIM TO FIX THAT PROBLEM, BUT NEVER DO. MY SON JUST TOTALLED THE CAR LAST WEEK, ALTHOUGH HE WAS NOT SPEEDING, IT WAS RAINING AND THE CAR FISHTAILED WHEN HE STEPPED ON THE BRAKES!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: Crown Victoria Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Ford Crown Victorias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Ford Crown Victoria for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria.

Can't find a used 1993 Ford Crown Victorias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,648.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Crown Victoria for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,849.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

