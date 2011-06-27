the 2004 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor is a big car that is fun to drive and has pretty good power for such a big car. However this year of car has a common problem of headlight failure due to the lighting control module. If you are going to buy one of these cars make sure the headlights work! and not just intermittently. Also about a week after buying this car with 123k miles on it the shocks that hold the hood open failed and now it slowly shuts the hood down so u have to hold it up with your hands. Also when pulling the lever to open the hood it doesn't open the hood all the way and u have to pry it open with something just to unlock the latch. Make sure you inspect it good b4 buying.

