2004 Ford Crown Victoria Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Rear-wheel-drive performance, room for six, comfortable ride, excellent crash test results.
- Large size makes it difficult to park and maneuver, dated interior styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,454 - $3,024
Used Crown Victoria for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
One of the last traditional rear-drive, V8, full-size sedans. As such it should remain a favorite of taxi cab drivers, police departments and those looking for a lot of room at a reasonable price.
2004 Highlights
The only noticeable changes are the elimination of chrome trim from the door handles and bumpers and the addition of a mini spare as standard equipment. Heated side mirrors are now optional and side windows receive the added safety of laminated glass. LX models lose standard features like a power passenger seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-dimming rearview mirror -- but they can be readded by ordering the LX Premier Group.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Crown Victoria.
Most helpful consumer reviews
hinderrocks25,03/03/2013
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
the 2004 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor is a big car that is fun to drive and has pretty good power for such a big car. However this year of car has a common problem of headlight failure due to the lighting control module. If you are going to buy one of these cars make sure the headlights work! and not just intermittently. Also about a week after buying this car with 123k miles on it the shocks that hold the hood open failed and now it slowly shuts the hood down so u have to hold it up with your hands. Also when pulling the lever to open the hood it doesn't open the hood all the way and u have to pry it open with something just to unlock the latch. Make sure you inspect it good b4 buying.
mmckimmey,02/11/2015
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I cannot say enough about the Crown Victoria. I bought my 2004 two years ago with 148k on the clock. Since then, the only non-maintenance items I've had to replace was driveshaft u-joints, and a cooling fan. Today, the car sits at 181,500 miles. This thing can take a serious beating and not even care! It's super comfortable. The ultimate highway car! Crazy amounts of torque! Most passing maneuvers don't even require a down shift. Parts are really really cheap and easy to find. Largest trunk in the universe! What's not to like? Well the gas mileage is meh, but you should expect that coming into it. Long live the Crown Victoria, its Panther siblings, and the Modular V8!
automaniac9,02/28/2014
This car is great value for the money, especially used; that's if you find the perfect one. Now, this being a police version, it does ride a lot firmer than the standard car, but since the seats are so comfortable, it almost doesn't matter. Being a police spec car also means that it gets all the powertrain improvements over even the LX Sport. I was even lucky enough to get one with matching seats. The wheels on the car do rust quite easily; my car has 159000 miles and there is quite a bit of rust on each rim. The power delivery is very broad in this car, but I found that it loses power when getting close to the redline. It corners pretty flat, but it's easy to upset, especially in the rain.
JTRAIN369,12/25/2008
I bought this Ford a year ago and it now has 65,000 miles on it. Everything works is the best running and most comfortable car I have owned. I get 30 mpg on the highway and 20 running around town. Love sitting at stop lights and young kids in little sports cars wanna run them. They get a quick surprise when all they see are my tail lights. I love my big Ford with the huge bench seat and the trunk you can put a small compact in.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
224 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Natural gas (cng)
180 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge