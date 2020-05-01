2021 GMC Terrain Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/01/2020

The 2021 GMC Terrain is a compact SUV with two rows of seating. For 2021, the Terrain will add an AT4 off-road trim level, giving it some ruggedly styled cosmetic extras. Unfortunately, the new 2021 Terrain AT4 won't receive any real off-road enhancements to accompany the styling update. Other GMCs including the Sierra, Sierra HD and Canyon all get some sort of upgrade to suspension hardware in the AT4 package, but with the Terrain it's all looks.

The GMC Terrain competes in one of the most hotly contested vehicle segments out there: compact SUVs. It goes up against refined and spacious class-leading rivals such as the Honda CR-V, the Toyota RAV4 and the Mazda CX-5. It has two rows of seating, which means it seats up to five passengers, but it offers significantly less legroom and cargo space compared to class leaders. The Terrain is available with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The 1.5-liter engine is the more efficient choice, but it's a bit underpowered for the vehicle's size, so we'd go with the 2.0-liter engine.