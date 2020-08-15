Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me
20 listings
- 136,915 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,290
- 115,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 120,501 miles
$1,999
- 126,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,449
- 195,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 65,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,950
- 174,255 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 107,878 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,699
- 120,115 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,990
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,560
- 163,119 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
- 148,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 211,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
- 82,291 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 149,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,998
- 99,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 107,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,077
- 39,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Crown Victoria
Read recent reviews for the Ford Crown Victoria
Overall Consumer Rating4.863 Reviews
hinderrocks25,03/03/2013
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
the 2004 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor is a big car that is fun to drive and has pretty good power for such a big car. However this year of car has a common problem of headlight failure due to the lighting control module. If you are going to buy one of these cars make sure the headlights work! and not just intermittently. Also about a week after buying this car with 123k miles on it the shocks that hold the hood open failed and now it slowly shuts the hood down so u have to hold it up with your hands. Also when pulling the lever to open the hood it doesn't open the hood all the way and u have to pry it open with something just to unlock the latch. Make sure you inspect it good b4 buying.
