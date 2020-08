Used 2008 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

Wayne Ford - Wayne / New Jersey

Our 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sedan in Black Clearcoat is a classic, with luxury features to spare. Powered by a 4.6 Liter Flex Fuel V8 generating 239hp while connected to the agile 4 Speed Automatic transmission to make passing superb. As you drive this Rear Wheel Drive Ford, you can earn up to 24mpg on the open road while turning heads with the 17-inch wheels.Inside this LX, a simplistic cabin with classy luxuries awaits you. Settle into the supportive seats to enjoy the spacious cabin filled with simulated wood trim, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel,air conditioning, power windows/locks, and the impressive AM/FM audio.Ford keeps you out of harm's way with plenty of safety equipment. Electronic brakeforce distribution, four-wheel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, child safety door locks, post-collision safety system, child seat anchors, and plenty of airbags are on your team. There's no better time than now to own this Crown Victoria LX! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FABP7EV8BX143127

Stock: 20T-314A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020