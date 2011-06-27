Estimated values
2007 Dodge Sprinter 2500 144 WB 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,174
|$7,853
|$9,397
|Clean
|$4,898
|$7,431
|$8,862
|Average
|$4,345
|$6,586
|$7,793
|Rough
|$3,792
|$5,741
|$6,724
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Sprinter 2500 170 WB 3dr Ext Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,414
|$8,216
|$9,831
|Clean
|$5,125
|$7,774
|$9,272
|Average
|$4,547
|$6,890
|$8,154
|Rough
|$3,968
|$6,006
|$7,035