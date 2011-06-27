i would havve given the Sprinter a much higher rating if it wasn't for a couple of things. 1: The steering wheel doesn't tilt and so I have to sit closer (which I dislike) to the steering wheel in order to be somewhat comfortable. I drive for a living and so I spend several hours a day in my Sprinter. 2: Finding out after I bought it that I cannot tow a horse trailer. I raise horses and it would have been nice to know that it has a 5000lb towing max. 3: Not being able to idle the engine. But there is still alot I like such as oil changes every 10,000mi and the ease of handling a van of this size.

