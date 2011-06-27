  1. Home
2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of body configurations, class-leading cargo capacity, stellar fuel economy from turbodiesel engine.
  • Can't get a V8 for serious towing and hauling jobs, lacks high-speed punch, limited initial availability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The European-engineered Sprinter gives the full-size van buyer an unprecedented level of refinement, utility and value in a unique package. When it comes to heavy-duty worksite use, though, it's no match for V8-powered vans from Ford and GM.

2003 Highlights

Dodge takes a major leap of faith by replacing the aging Ram cargo van with a European-styled commercial design engineered by Mercedes-Benz.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2500 SHC 158
Silver,07/16/2003
i would havve given the Sprinter a much higher rating if it wasn't for a couple of things. 1: The steering wheel doesn't tilt and so I have to sit closer (which I dislike) to the steering wheel in order to be somewhat comfortable. I drive for a living and so I spend several hours a day in my Sprinter. 2: Finding out after I bought it that I cannot tow a horse trailer. I raise horses and it would have been nice to know that it has a 5000lb towing max. 3: Not being able to idle the engine. But there is still alot I like such as oil changes every 10,000mi and the ease of handling a van of this size.
Best
Patrick T.,08/04/2003
It handles like a mercedes sports car!
Sprinter, It's about time !!!!
FedEx guy,03/20/2003
I bought this vehicle for work. I avg 240 miles a day, roughly 10 hours driving time. Most stop and go. This vehicle is fantastic!! Has 373 cuft of cargo space, gets an avg of 20.7 mpg. Drives better than most cars. Maintenance is a piece of cake. Oil change every 10,000. I put in new brake pads every 25-30,000, about the same for tires. Starts every morning, no rattles and shakes. I do drive on quite a few "goat paths" , where my 2000 Dodge Ramvan rattled apart. I would definetly buy another when this one dies. In about 300,000!!! , try that with a gas engine. Plenty of power even when slightly overloaded. No problem keepin up with traffic on the highway.
Good Idea Gone Bad
donb,01/24/2007
Great space, great concept, but problems, problems, problems. Not worth the money. Any fuel savings have been dwarfed by maintainence costs. Lost motor to timing chain failure at 128000 miles. Not a happy camper.
See all 4 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
154 hp @ 3800 rpm
More about the 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo

Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Sprinter Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 SH Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 High Ceiling 118 WB 3dr Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 3500 SH Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Ext Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), 2500 SH Ceiling 158 WB 3dr Ext Van (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A), and 3500 High Ceiling 140 WB 3dr Van DRW (2.7L 5cyl Turbodiesel 5A).

