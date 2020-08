Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo for Sale Near Me

Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana

Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB with Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: WD0PD544665871307

Stock: T32048A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020