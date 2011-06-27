2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker Review
Pros & Cons
- Interior space is unmatched, with true walk-through cabin
- More affordable than other Sprinters
- Pretty maneuverable for its size
- Fuel-efficient turbodiesel engine
- Limited features, options and paint colors
- Tow ratings aren't as high as those on some rival vans
- Diesel engines lack punch compared to brawnier rivals
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Sprinter Worker does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Businesspeople all know one thing: If you can get the same functionality and reliability for less, get that option. In the cargo van world, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is just that option. It features the same cavernous cargo bay and 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine as the Sprinter. The difference is that Mercedes slims down the Worker's option packages and features to make it easier to manufacture and sell.
The standard Sprinter is available in a rainbow of colors, has an available all-wheel-drive system, and multiple length and roof height configurations. The Worker, in contrast, comes in white, is rear-wheel-drive only, and can be had in just three body configurations. There's also no passenger or wagon version of the Worker. With any of the three setups, the Worker features a 3,501-pound payload rating and 5,000-pound tow rating. For customization, Mercedes offers just two option packages.
Deciding on whether the Sprinter Worker is right for you comes down to your needs. If there's a Worker version that works for you, it's a great way to save some money. Otherwise, you'll likely need to get the regular Sprinter for full access to Mercedes' customization options.
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker models
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker is a full-size cargo van available in two wheelbase lengths. The short-wheelbase (144-inch) version can be had with either the standard roof or a high-roof option. The long-wheelbase (170-inch) model comes with the high roof only. All are powered by a 3.0-liter diesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 pound-feet of torque) and a five-speed automatic.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, 180-degree-opening rear doors, a passenger-side sliding door, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, front cupholder, front-seat armrests, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5.8-inch center display, and a sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and USB port.
Highlights of the options list include cargo rails, hardboard side paneling, and three packages for the cargo van. The Convenience package includes heated side mirrors, cruise control, automatic wipers, a multifunction steering wheel and trailer pre-wiring. The Utility package includes Convenience package items and adds a wood cargo floor and LED cargo lights, among other features.
Many upfitter options — such as interior racks, partitions and roof racks — are also available and can be installed by your local dealer.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our drive of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger w/High Roof (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 5-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: The Sprinter that was tested has accoutrements and features for passenger transport, but our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Sprinter Worker.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sprinter Worker models:
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
- Crosswind Assist
- Can apply brakes to stabilize the van and keep on course during strong, gusting crosswinds.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter Worker
Related Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Worker info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons